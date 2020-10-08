Bath fizzies are expensive to buy, but they are inexpensive to make at home! These homemade bath fizzies make great gifts for any occasion such as birthdays, Christmas or Mother’s Day.
What You’ll Need:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions:
1. Mix olive oil and essential oil together in bowl.
2. Mix baking soda, corn starch and citric acid together in separate bowl.
3. Make indentation in center of mixture and drizzle olive oil mixture into indentation; mix well.
4. Add water, a little at a time, and blend – adding water causes fizzing. Absorb water in cornstarch as much as possible so the fizzie does not fizz while you are mixing ingredients.
5. Once blended, scoop out 1 tablespoon of mixture. Shape into a ball, squeezing tightly. You can also use a mold, like a decorative cookie mold. Allow to dry overnight before packaging.
6. Place in cellophane bags and tie off with ribbon.