Double ginger cookies

Makes 24

INGREDIENTS

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

¼ cup canola or vegetable oil

2 eggs, room temperature

1/3 cup unfiltered molasses

3 ¼ cups AP flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 ½ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon grated nutmeg

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup chopped crystalized ginger

½ cup sugar for rolling dough balls

PREPARATION

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line sheet pans with parchment.

2. Whisk together dry ingredients and set aside.

3. In a stand mixer beat together the brown sugar, oil and molasses for 5 minutes. Mix in eggs, scraping sides with a spatula. Add combined dry ingredients, stirring, and scraping down sides of bowl, until well combined. Gently mix in crystalized ginger.

4. Form dough into golf ball-size balls. Roll each dough ball in sugar and place on prepared sheet pan. out Flatten slightly. Bake 13 minutes. Cool on pan for a few minutes and then transfer to a rack to cool. Store in a tightly sealed container.

