Double ginger cookies

Makes 24
INGREDIENTS
1 cup dark brown sugar, packed
¼ cup canola or vegetable oil
2 eggs, room temperature
1/3 cup unfiltered molasses
3 ¼ cups AP flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 ½ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon grated nutmeg
2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup chopped crystalized ginger
½ cup sugar for rolling dough balls
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line sheet pans with parchment.
2. Whisk together dry ingredients and set aside.
3. In a stand mixer beat together the brown sugar, oil and molasses for 5 minutes. Mix in eggs, scraping sides with a spatula. Add combined dry ingredients, stirring, and scraping down sides of bowl, until well combined. Gently mix in crystalized ginger.
4. Form dough into golf ball-size balls. Roll each dough ball in sugar and place on prepared sheet pan. out Flatten slightly. Bake 13 minutes. Cool on pan for a few minutes and then transfer to a rack to cool. Store in a tightly sealed container.