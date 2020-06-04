A longtime Edenton business dedicated to preserving historic buildings throughout the region, including several homes in Perquimans County, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new headquarters Thursday, May 28.
Located at 107 E. Church St., the intersection of East Church and South Oakum streets, the headquarters features three buildings.
In recent years, the facility was formerly Harrell’s Community Grocery Store, which combined three stored that served Edenton’s Cotton Mill District. Owner Dawson Tyler and his crew restored the building to its former state with former dry-goods store serving as Down East Preservation’s show room and storage area.
The butcher shop, built in 1896, serves as the woodworking facility. The fish market is the home of Stone House Interiors at Down East, an interior design store owned by Gina Rascoe. The upstairs of the fish market is being turned into a residence.
About 50 people gathered at Down East’s ribbon-cutting, walking throughout the three buildings and enjoying the courtyard which housed a tent protecting visitors the light drizzle as they listened to Old Fish Hatchery Records.
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Patti Kersey noted how she drives into town from her home in the southern end of the county by using Church Street. She often looked at the vacant store, thinking it would be neat if someone restored the building.
“I thought it would be great to see cities buildings how they look in their heyday,” she said. “And thanks to your spectacular work, we all know how they looked.”
Kersey and Mayor Jimmy Stallings thanked Tyler and his employees for their work in the community and efforts to preserve the area’s history.
Tyler noted that a lot of the mill village’s history was neglected while the building was vacant. He said that part of town was once really vibrant.
Tyler said he couldn’t do anything he does with the help of his Down East Preservation crew.
“Most proud of my guys and I couldn’t do any of this without them,” he said. “We have some of the best craftsmen. They are just all-around great people and make life, for me personally, more fun. They allow me to do something that I really love — preserving and working on old buildings.”