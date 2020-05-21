Join Down East Preservation to celebrate the opening of it newly completed office and showroom at 100 S. Oakum Street in downtown Edenton, and to welcome Gina Rascoe and Stone House Interiors to Edenton.
All 3 renovated buildings will be open beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. The event will be largely outside, and is therefore weather dependent. The company will do its best to follow social distancing guidelines.
Old Fish Hatchery Records will play in the courtyard.
If for any reason you’re uncomfortable attending, Down East Preservation invites you to stop by anytime.