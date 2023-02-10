Wood Works 1

The new Down East Wood Works shop recently opened at the 900 block of North Broad Street in Edenton. 

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

While the town of Edenton often boasts its creative spirit, Down East Preservation is looking to spread that across the region. 

Having just opened their new Wood Works shop on North Broad Street, Down East is using the new space as a springboard to jumpstart creativity from the Outer Banks to Oakum Street.

