On Friday, Oct. 29, South Broad Street in Edenton found itself teeming with hundreds of children clad in costumes of all shapes and sizes.
The annual “Safe Trick or Treating” event began at 5:30 p.m. and ran until the candy had disappeared. Business owners young and old took to the sidewalks in their own festive gear, looking to make the day brighter for anyone who stopped by.
Returning for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held in 2020.
Morgan Potts, Executive Director for Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. estimates the annual celebration is at least 15 years old.
“It’s a tradition!” Potts said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to host Downtown Trick or Treat due to COVID-19, but it’s back this year.”
In the era of social distancing, Potts believes the event is crucial to returning residents to a sense of normalcy given the uncertainty and chaos of 2020 and early 2021.
“At the front of everyone’s mind is that it brings people back to some degree of normalcy, which is something the kids and adults desperately need. Kids need to be little kids, after all!”
In the spirit of Halloween, numerous characters both famous and infamous, made appearances.
A ghostbuster handed out candy, Transformers and dinosaurs roamed the sidewalks, the Grinch strutted about and multiple Spider-Men made themselves known as did various superheroes, princesses, witches, pirates and first responders.
Even Sparky the Fire Dog himself made a visit down, on behalf of the local fire department.
Nearly every downtown business took part in the trick or treating, from the intersection of Broad and Queen streets all the way to the waterfront, where both the Chamber of Commerce and Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library opened their candy coffers.
“Historically it’s always been the downtown businesses that participate,” Potts said. “The feedback I’ve received from the majority of downtown businesses is that they plan on participating!”
Smiles and sweets could be found from the facade of Byrum’s Hardware across the street to Surf, Wind and Fire and everywhere in between.
Even Mother Nature could not stop the trick or treaters. Battling the lingering threat of a thundershower, the crowds continued to form and collect as much candy as they could despite ominous clouds and a few intermittent downpours.
Throngs of masqueraders marched their way down the east side of Broad Street and returned north to gather any remaining treats and well wishes.
In some places, Edenton’s brick sidewalks looked more like a scene from Manhattan than coastal North Carolina.
During each annual trick or treat, Potts estimates that anywhere from 500 to 700 people may be participating at once, in just a small three block zone.
“I’ve been in years prior when I took my niece and the number of people in attendance was incredible,” Potts said. “It’s a real pleasure to be able to see members of the community one hasn’t seen in a while due to events being cancelled, limited gatherings and so forth.”