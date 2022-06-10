Edenton resident Dr. Benjamin Speller was recently named as a new member to the Public Art Advisory Council of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
The mission of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) is to improve the quality of life for all North Carolinians. ZSR is a statewide, private, family foundation that has been a catalyst for positive change in North Carolina for 85 years. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, the Foundation has invested more than $647 million into North Carolina since its inception.
As a member of the council, Dr. Speller will continue the work of ensuring that art is opening doors to conversations across the state of North Carolina. He is a retired historian, dean and professor at the North Carolina Central University School of Library and Information Sciences. He currently serves as a commissioner on the Edenton Historical Commission.
Dr. Speller said that he is familiar with Brenda Miller Holmes, the current Project Director for the Public Arts Program at the Reynolds Foundation. Together they oversaw the creation of the Durham Civil Rights mural in 2013.
“I would like to see local public art designed and utilized to bring communities together and hopefully result in a more inclusive attitude among the social, cultural and political establishments,” Dr. Speller said. “I would like to focus the public art specifically on the lesser-known stories that commemorates the foot soldiers whose sacrifices brought about change, hope, togetherness and community.”
The Council, which is a demographically and geographically diverse group of North Carolinians, is responsible for reviewing Letters of Intent and grant applications to recommend semi-finalists and finalists to ZSR’s Board of Trustees for the Foundation’s Inclusive Public Art initiative. ZSR’s Board of Trustees make final decisions regarding grant awards.
Ultimately, the Council has a vital role in ensuring ZSR invests in public art initiatives that share stories of diversity, equality, inclusion and equity as they relate to the people and places of North Carolina, especially those whose stories are often untold or under told.
“After an impactful inaugural cohort of Inclusive Public Art grantees, ZSR knows that this effort can spark important community conversations that result in a shared and fuller understanding of our common history — and common bonds — as North Carolinians,” said Maurice “Mo” Green, executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
ZSR’s Inclusive Public Art initiative addresses three main issues it identified after a statewide listening and learning tour: North Carolinians desire deeper connection with one another; issues of race and racism are not openly discussed in many communities; and the demographics of North Carolina’s communities continue to rapidly change.
“This initiative is one way the Foundation can offer a starting place for people to engage in important conversations about their communities’ past, present and future,” Green said. “Clearly, the pandemic has only deepened the need for connection and community, while the global racial reckoning and the war in Ukraine remind us that public symbols matter.”
Letters of Intent for ZSR’s Inclusive Public Art initiative were due in March. The Foundation expects to announce semifinalists in June. Semifinalists will receive a $5,000 planning grant and an invitation to submit a full application by early 2023.
Additional resources will be available for community engagement activities surrounding each art project. Projects must be permanent, visual artwork, accessible to the public and not performance based. Learn more about ZSR’s Inclusive Public Art initiative here: https://www.zsr.org/inclusive-public-art.
