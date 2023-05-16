Youth of the Year

Ly’ Te’ Eire Drew, a junior at John A. Holmes High School, shakes hands with Gov. Roy Cooper during last month’s Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year contest. Drew was one of eight finalists to participate in the event held in Raleigh April 11-12.

 Photo courtesy Albemarle Boys & Girls Club

EDENTON — Ly’ Te’ Eire Drew, a junior at John A. Holmes High School, recently represented the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle’s Edenton Unit in the Youth of the Year contest.

Drew is the Albemarle club’s first candidate for Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year. During the two-day event in Raleigh on April 11-12, candidates presented speeches and participated in a question-and-answer session before a panel of judges, responding to questions about why they would be the best candidate for Youth of the Year.