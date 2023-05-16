...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Ly’ Te’ Eire Drew, a junior at John A. Holmes High School, shakes hands with Gov. Roy Cooper during last month’s Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year contest. Drew was one of eight finalists to participate in the event held in Raleigh April 11-12.
EDENTON — Ly’ Te’ Eire Drew, a junior at John A. Holmes High School, recently represented the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle’s Edenton Unit in the Youth of the Year contest.
Drew is the Albemarle club’s first candidate for Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year. During the two-day event in Raleigh on April 11-12, candidates presented speeches and participated in a question-and-answer session before a panel of judges, responding to questions about why they would be the best candidate for Youth of the Year.
The eight finalists were also invited to the governor’s mansion where they met with Gov. Roy Cooper. The event concluded with the North Carolina Area Council and candidates for Youth of the Year celebration luncheon.
According to a press release, Youth of the Year representatives are ambassadors for the Boys and Girls Club movement, as well as Boys and Girls Clubs, youth centers, and youth around the world. “They must emulate the highest standards of character, including trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship,” the release states.