EC Toppin

EC Toppin (left) receives a Certificate of Continuous Membership for 50 years of dedicated service to Edenton's American Legion Post 40. 

 Contributed Photo

Longtime Edenton legionnaire E.C. Toppin was recently recognized for 50 years of service to the American Legion.

Toppin, an Air Force veteran, joined the Post in 1973, after serving four years in the armed forces and returning home in 1965.

