Longtime Edenton legionnaire E.C. Toppin was recently recognized for 50 years of service to the American Legion.
Toppin, an Air Force veteran, joined the Post in 1973, after serving four years in the armed forces and returning home in 1965.
The recognition – a Certificate of Continuous Membership – of his 50 years of service was bestowed to Toppin by Post Commander Maureen Sobulefsky. The certificate was signed by National Commander Vincent J. Troiola, National Adjutant Daniel S. Wheeler and Sobulefsky.
Toppin told the Chowan Herald that he wasn't the only person in his family to serve in the armed forces.
“My dad and father-in-law were both World War II veterans and both joined the American Legion soon after returning home,” Toppin said, who also noted the role that John A. Holmes – the namesake of the town’s high school – played in the local Legion as a World War I vet.
After parting ways with the Air Force, Toppin went on to join the Chowan Ruritan Club while back at home. In 1966, he moved into town and went on to work for Carter’s Ink Co., which had relocated from Massachusetts to Edenton.
Soon after that, Toppin says he joined the Edenton Jaycees. It was only in 1973 that he got the call about joining the American Legion.
“One afternoon [in 1973], my father called and told me he had paid my membership dues for Post 40 and that I was to attend the meeting that night and be his Adjutant,” Toppin said. “He was Post Commander. That’s how it got started.”
Over the five decades of vast service to the community, Toppin said that he has served as Commander of the Post for two years as well as 40-plus years as Adjutant.
“I have been honored to be elected and serve as District Vice-Commander, District Commander, Division Commander, and in 1981 was elected as Department Commander,” Toppin added. “I have served on and as chair of several different department committees and commissions.”
On the national level, Toppin has served on committees and or commissions since 1982.
“I was honored to be selected to be chairman of the National Security Commission four years ago,” Toppin said.
Edenton’s Post 40 is also the sponsoring organization of the Chowan County Regional Fair, of which Toppin has been volunteering with for over 50 years as well. He was honored on Sept. 27, 2021 with a town proclamation naming the day “E.C. Toppin Day.” Toppin has served as President of the Fair since 1992.
“I started parking cars and have enjoyed every minute of working and promoting the, so I’m told, largest community service program in northeastern North Carolina,” Toppin said. “I have worked with many fantastic volunteers over the 50 plus years.”
Toppin explained that the Chowan County Fair is an opportunity to educate people about agriculture and provide a fun opportunity for families.
“I have seen five generations pass through the gates of the fair,” Toppin said. “That’s what I love about The American Legion, what it has to offer and what it does for the veterans, youth and the community as a whole.”
He also emphasized that the American Legion is a family organization with many opportunities for all veterans.
“There is Unit 40, the spouses and female family members of the American Legion member or deceased veteran; Squadron 40, the sons and grandsons of the Legion member or deceased veteran. The list of programs available are numerous,” Toppin said.
Toppin encouraged any and all veterans to consider joining the Legion, which has lost 700,000 members nationally over the last decade.
“I encourage all veterans to consider becoming an American Legion member,” he said. “We exist to help those veterans in need.”
Noting the advocacy work that Legion leaders do, Toppin said that elected representatives are confronted at both the state and national level on behalf of all veterans regularly.
“Numbers make a difference,” Toppin said. “The more members, the louder the voice.”
Any veteran interested in joining American Legion Post 40 should contact the Post at (252) 482-4057, email info@post40edenton.com, or visit at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. All veterans and their families are welcome.