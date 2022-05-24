The biennial Easels in the Garden returned in dramatic fashion to Edenton over the weekend, delighting fans of both plein air painting and sculpted gardens alike.
The event is typically held as a fundraiser for the Cupola House Association, with proceeds directed back into the historic house for upkeep and the like.
Hosted over Friday and Saturday afternoons, Mother Nature could not have been much harsher. Temperatures soared into the mid-90s, with dew points surging in tandem. An early taste of typically-July heat had greeted those who took to Edenton’s sidewalks and gardens to observe art at work.
Nevertheless, the event marched on. Artists found shade or created their own, visitors used hand fans and kept hydrated and property owners watched with enthusiasm as folks crowded into the gardens to get a peek.
At the Skinner-Paxton House on West King Street, owners Elizabeth and Russell Corker welcomed visitors into their classic English gardens as paintings were crafted beneath sprawling trees.
Bill Sayre was one of the artists found there. He was painting something he titled “Secret Garden,” at the time, looking at a photo propped up on the easel.
“I paint using referencing photos usually,” Sayre said. “I’m focusing on the gate for this one.”
It was true, the painting was ultimately nearing completion and featured a beautiful gate at the center of it, matching the one at the rear end of the Corker’s property. Lush foliage and boastful colors, emphasizing Edenton’s subtropical nature, was scattered around the piece.
Sayre said this was his first time at Easels in the Garden, but that he is a local to the region.
Across the street at Beverly Hall, Jaquelin Perry and Barbara Wachter had set up shop in the gardens of Gray and Sambo Dixon.
A frequent flier hailing from across the river in Colerain, Perry was finishing a painting that focused on the exterior porch of a historic home on the Dixon’s property.
“If you ask the ladies that run this, I’ve been to every Easels there is, except one,” Perry said.
Meanwhile, Wachter was articulating her creativity through stunning watercolors just a few paces away. Her place of origin was named as both Charlottesville, Va. and Elizabeth City.
“I wasn’t able to paint other years, but I am glad I was able to do it this year,” she said.
A few blocks north at the Pruden House – home of Heidi and Ed Ross – Rhonda Bates and Julia Townsend took to the manicured lawn to sketch out their own vision of the Ross’ garden.
Both were laser-focused in their creative pursuits, pausing only to chat briefly before returning to their hard work.
Down at the Chowan Arts Council, a new exhibit flourished as well: Art in Bloom. Showcasing the best in combining art and nature, the pieces were on display for sale all throughout the building.
Saturday evening saw a garden party and art sale to wrap up the artful weekend, with over 80 pieces sold. Thirty percent of the purchase prices go back to the Cupola House Association, which greatly enhances the monetary total.
Organizer Marshall Creighton said after the weekend that the return of Easels was a massive success.
Approximately 600 tickets were sold across the two days. Creighton said that number “significantly” exceeded ticket sales from previous years, with the ticket price being $5 higher this year than in prior events.
“Easels in the Gardens 2022 was a resounding success and we are looking forward to the next one in spring of 2024,” Creighton said. “Sponsorships were very generous this year as well and the Easels committee is so appreciative of all monetary contributions. An army of volunteers was also needed to make this event a success and we are extremely thankful for the dozens who volunteered hours of their time to make it so.”
Creighton was also enthused by the feedback received about Edenton itself.
“It is extremely gratifying to meet so many visitors to Edenton who are charmed by our small town and its friendly and talented residents,” she said. “Numbers are still being crunched, but I can say without a doubt that this year’s Easels was a very profitable fundraiser for the Cupola House Association.”
