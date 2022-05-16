The biennial Easels in the Garden is painting its way back into Edenton on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21.
Easels in the Garden is sponsored by the Cupola House Association. The two-day affair offers a union of beautiful gardens with talented outdoor artists, each creating unique works of art in serene outdoor settings.
Close to 40 artists are expected across 20 gardens across town during the event. While 16 of the gardens are noted as private for the tour, four of them will be public gardens.
The artists hail from as far off as the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west to Wilmington in the southeast, with a few from Virginia as well. The majority of them, however, are from northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks.
During the festivities, the Chowan Arts Council will be hosting the “Art in Bloom” exhibit, bringing the combination of nature and art inside, where local floral designers showcase their creativity by interpreting individual works of art as floral arrangements. Guests are encouraged to walk in and browse to their heart’s content. Pieces will be available to purchase.
Also to be held will be flower arranging demonstrations. Sybil Skinner, Natalie Foreman, Gina Rascoe and Amy Nixon and Beth Evans will be on hand to provide crafting tips, techniques and wisdom to all who are interested.
On Friday evening, take to the street with music and food as Boogie on Broad returns to town to liven things up a bit.
The two-day event concludes on Saturday evening with an elegant garden party, at which the artists’ completed works are displayed and made available for purchase by attendees.
Funds raised during Easels are used to help maintain the 1758 Cupola House and its gardens.
The private gardens on display are scattered throughout Edenton’s downtown, ranging from Queen Anne Drive to East King Street, with two homes a bit farther out on both Blair Court and on Poplar Neck Road.
Tickets are available in person or by phone. Visit or call the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center at (252) 482-7800.
Advance tickets are $35, rising to $40 the day of the event. Group ticket purchases of 15 or more are $25 each, conducted by telephone only, with a purchase date by May 13.
Tickets are good for both days and include the garden party and art sale, May 21, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are non-refundable.
