It was a high-flying affair, to say the least, at Rocky Hock Baptist Church’s recent Easter egg hunt.
If one were meandering down Rocky Hock Road around 11 a.m. on April 2 and saw hundreds of Easter eggs plummeting from a helicopter, you would probably do a double take.
Nevertheless, that’s exactly what happened.
Coastal Helicopters, based in Manteo, came up to Rocky Hock for a visit on that Saturday to entertain families with a thrilling egg hunt.
Instead of touring visitors over barrier islands as usual, the helicopter came to drop sweets and candied goodness on throngs of eager children below.
Dylan White of Rocky Hock did the honors, pouring waterfalls of colorful eggs from the side of the helicopter, waving to the crowds below. White was picked up from Northeastern Regional Airport just prior to the drop.
The church, which is hosting for the second time, took candy donations through March in anticipation for the “egg drop.” The event had previously been sidelined by COVID-19 but came back in a roaring fashion, pioneered by previous youth minister Mike Denny.
Also offered during the day was a bagged hot dog lunch and indoor games for all in attendance. Just before the egg drop, a message was taught to those waiting in the church.
Well over 550 people attended the event, a massive turnout for the Rocky Hock community.