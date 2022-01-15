Let’s make a difference in 2022!
Sisters and Brothers from Electa Chapter No. 28 Order of the Eastern Star PHA, set out to make a difference while sharing and caring during the Christmas season.
Representatives of the chapter visited several Edenton assisted living facilities on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23, to present checks. The three Edenton facilities chosen by the chapter to receive Christmas checks to support the activities program provided for residents included: Edenton House, Prime Time and Chowan Rivers.
The pandemic has created new challenges to how we give and what can be given to those residing in assisted living facilities.
However, we must find new ways to support and show love for those that are no longer able to move about. We encourage other organizations and Edenton residents to talk with the administrators for the various facilities to find out what might bring a smile to those that are experiencing the added isolation from family and friends due to the pandemic. Together, we can make a difference!
Katrena Chamblee, Administrator of Edenton House, Ingrid Harris, Activities Coordinator, and staff that included Debrisha Lassiter, Tonya Slade and Star Hentz were joined by some of the residents as a Christmas check was presented from the Sisters of Electa Chapter No. 28 OES PHA to support their Activities Program. Associate Matron Katie Brothers Askew, Past Worthy Matron Goldie Morris and Sister Gertha Bond Thomas, Treasurer, presented the check.
The giving continued with a third presentation on Thursday morning when Worthy Matron Patrice Bell and Past Worthy Matron Patricia F. White presented a Christmas check for Chowan Rivers to Zerrena Stallings, Activities Coordinator.