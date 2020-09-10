Do you often find that your bananas ripen too quickly before you get a chance to eat them? If so, try this simple, healthy and kid-friendly banana pancake recipe with those overripe bananas. This recipe is full of ingredients your family likely has in the pantry. You can customize this recipe with your favorite fruit or nuts.
Supplies:
- One overripe banana
- One large egg
- 1 tablespoon creamy nut butter (peanut, almond, walnut, cashew)
- Pinch of salt
- Toppings of choice (syrup, nuts, fruit)
Directions:
1. In a medium bowl, mash the banana until smooth.
2. Whisk egg, nut butter and salt into the bowl.
3. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Grease the pan with butter or oil of choice.
4. When the pan is hot, pour batter into 3-inch rounds.
5. Cook until the edges become firm and can be flipped easily (about 2-3 minutes).
6. Once the pancake is browned on the bottom, flip it and allow to cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.
7. Repeat for the remaining batter.
8. Top with syrup, nuts and fruit of choice.