The Elizabeth City Rotary Club handed out $28,500 in scholarship funds to 12 graduating seniors at area high schools at the club’s Monday, May 8, meeting.
Nashiyah Adams and Mary Ellen Foreman, both students at Northeastern High School, each were awarded $2,500 Elizabeth City Rotary Club Memorial Scholarships.
Rotary Club members have funded the Rotary Club Memorial Scholarships since the 1930s.
Tanner O’Neal, a student at Camden County High School, was awarded a $2,500 Maude & Horace Reid Scholarship.
The Maude & Horace Reid Scholarship was established in 1991 by Pete Reid in honor of his parents, Maude and Horace Reid. Pete Reid created the scholarship by donating two pieces of land to Rotary that were then sold to Pasquotank County.
Nadia Scull, a student at Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, and Kara Tucker, a student at Camden County High School, each received a $2,500 Thornton-Little Scholarship.
The Thorton-Little Scholarship was established in 1981 by the families of Tim Thornton and George Little who set up the fund in the wake of a tragic airplane crash, funding it with cash and shares of stock.
Tessa Forehand, of Northeastern High School, and Leneice Graham, a student at Pasquotank County High School, each received a $2,500 Miles Clark Memorial Scholarship.
The Miles Clark Memorial Scholarship was established in 1966 with a gift from Clark’s estate.
Amorion Armstrong and Blake Greico, both students at Pasquotank County High School, each received a $2,500 William G. Gaither Scholarship.
The Gaither scholarship is named for William Gaither, who bequeathed a sum of money to set up the scholarship in 1980. A year later, he bequeathed a similar amount from his wife’s estate. The scholarship is awarded to students who plan to major in business in college.
Emily Stokley, of Pasquotank County High School, each received a $2,500 A.B. Houtz and Jeanette Houtz Mast Scholarship.
The Houtzes created the scholarship bearing their names in 1968 through gifts of various stocks. The scholarship is awarded to students who plan to major in music.
Macie Braymiller, of Northeastern High School, received a $2,500 Rotary Vocational Scholarship.
Since 2001, the Rotary Vocational Scholarship has been awarded to students who plan to continue their education by studying a specific vocation.
Aiden Morris, of the Northeastern Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, received a $1,000 Supporting Local Universities Scholarship to be used at College of The Albemarle.
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club set up the Supporting Local Universities Scholarship to recognize the importance local universities. Students awarded the scholarship plan to attend either COA, Elizabeth City State University or Mid-Atlantic Christian University.