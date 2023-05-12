Rotary Club

This year’s 12 Elizabeth City Rotary Club Scholarship recipients are shown at the Rotary Club’s meeting, Monday, May 8. The recipients received a total of $28,500 in scholarship money during the meeting.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club handed out $28,500 in scholarship funds to 12 graduating seniors at area high schools at the club’s Monday, May 8, meeting.

Nashiyah Adams and Mary Ellen Foreman, both students at Northeastern High School, each were awarded $2,500 Elizabeth City Rotary Club Memorial Scholarships.