Summer Reading is continuing in the new way. Now I know how the first program went. I forgot the most important thing I learned in undergraduate college – the Five Ps. Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance.
Who knew that YouTube requires extra clicks to post videos more than 15 minutes long? I didn’t!
What’s exciting is that so far is that we are approaching 100 views of the Magician Gary Shelton video. It’s so cool to be able to continue our important work of reaching out to children during the summer.
Thanks for your patience as we work through the rough spots. And I really want to thank all the kind comments we are getting from our patrons in person, on the phone and on the social medias. Many of you know how social the library is and how much we love our jobs. These times are tough because we have limits on what we can do. One of my personal philosophies in managing the Shepard-Pruden Memoria Library is: There’s nothing we can do beyond our imaginations. So we’re re-imagining our services.
Ryan Ott will present a program EcoExplore on June 30. This ongoing project gets youngsters involved in citizen science. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:
- Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
- Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
- Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 a.m.
- Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
- Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
Readers
The Berenstain Bears Big Track Meet
Fancy Nancy: Nancy’s Fancy Heirloom
Paddington and the Painting
Paddington Pancake Day!
Pinkalicious and the Pinkadorable Pony
The Rise of Skywalker
Children’s Fiction
Becoming Brianna – Terry Libenson
Jake the Fake: Keeps His Cool – Craig Robinson
Stella Endicott and the Anything-Is-Possible Poem – Kate DiCamillo
Treasure Hunters: The Plunder Down Under – James Patterson & Chris Grabenstein
Young Adult
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Suzanne Collins
Fiction
28 Summers – Elin Hilderbrand
Closer Than She Knows – Kelly Irvin
Daddy’s Girls – Danielle Steel
Fair Warning – Michael Connelly
Hush – James Patterson
The Lies That Bind – Emily Giffin
The Persuasion – Iris Johansen
The Queen’s Secret – Karen Harper
Riviera Gold – Laurie R. King
The Summer House – James Patterson
Tom Clancy: Firing Point – Mike Maden
Books on CD
The 20th Victim – James Patterson
Hideaway – Nora Roberts
Journey of the Pharaohs – Clive Cussler
The Last Trial – Scott Turow
The Numbers Game – Danielle Steel
To Wake the Giant – Jeff Shaara