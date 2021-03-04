Editor’s Note: This is part of an occasional series on various service agencies that operate in Chowan County. Each article is to give an overview of the topic’s services, how they are funded and their impact in the community.
Economic Improvement Council Executive Director Landon Mason recently told Chowan County Commissioners that his agency served 293 customers in Chowan County through its programs. Those programs – Head Start, Early Head Start, Community Service Block Grant, Weatherization Assistance Program and Housing Choice Voucher Program – brought $1,709,951.60 to the county.
EIC has been around since 1964. It serves 10 counties – Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Washington and Tyrrell – through all of its programs. It also offers Head Start and Early Head Start in Martin, Pitt and Beaufort counties.
Mason said the agency’s goal is to help in the fight again poverty in the United States. “We help people become more self-sufficient,” he said.
The data Mason cited came from the council’s annual report for fiscal year 2019-2020, which ran from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
Overall, the council’s budget was $21,695,925.50. Of those funds, $7,602,522.50 went toward Head Start; $6,552,678, Early Head Start; $6,581,338, Section 8 Housing Vouchers; $312,774, Community Service Block Grant; and $646,563, Weatherization.
For the sake of this article, we will only cover the counties in the Chowan Herald’s coverage area.
In Chowan County, EIC served 293 customers or families.
The most expensive of these programs in Chowan County was the housing vouchers. According to the report, 180 customers received vouchers to cover $852,396 in rent payments, for an average of $349.63.
A total of 19 customers received a total of $6560.58 for weatherization of their homes. CSBG served nine customers with a total of $41,396.
In Gates County, a total of 53 customers were helped with $343,018.73 in total funds. Head State served 20 families with $184,148.20, while Early Head Start helped eight customers with $64,000. A total of 17 customers received a total of $63,060 in housing vouchers. The CSBG helped four customers with a total cost of $18,398.65. Weatherization program helped four customers with a total of $13,411.88.
In Hyde County 48 customers were serviced through $316,100. 99 in services. A total of 19 families received about $478.56 in housing vouchers, for a total of $103,3368. Fifteen customers used the Head Start Program ($138,111.15), while four used the Early Head Start program ($32,000). Seven families used the CSBG ($32,197.28), while three used the weatherization program ($10,424.56).
In Tyrrell County, 50 customers benefited from $323,699.57 in services. Head State and housing voucher programs each served 17 customers with $156,,5252.97 and $72,972 spent respectively in each program. Four customers each partipated in the CSBG and Weatherization programs, with a cost of $18,398.65 and $11,802. 95, respectively. Early head state had eight customers with a total expenditure of $64,000.
In Washington County, 239 total customers were served, for a total of $1,334,337.15. Of those customers, 164 participated in the housing voucher program with a total of $760,608 distributed. Head Start had 34 customers ($313,051.94), while Early Head Start had 24 ($192,000). CSBG had 10 customers ($45,996.13). Seven customers received weatherization services ($22,681.08).
Mason’s report to the Chowan County Commissioners, which was made available to the Chowan Herald, details the services EIC provided in Chowan County through its administration of the CSBG.
Of the nine customers, seven were female while two were males. Both males were later discharged from the program either due to health reasons or non-complaince.
Of the females, five received assistance with paying their utility bills, all received help with budgeting. Other services provided to the females included assistance paying for child care, help refining interview skills, employment support, transportation assistance, rental assistance, application preparation, family counseling, help learning job seeking skills, help with paying rent, and help with getting car repairs.
Eight of the females received gained employment, while the ninth gained standard housing for her family of five.
Head Start
Head Start served 53 customers in Chowan County with a total of $487,992.73. Early Head start served 24 families with a total of $192,000 spent, while Early Head Start Child Care Partnership served eight customers for a total of $64,000.
Head Start covers birth to age 5. Mason noted that 17.6% of Chowan County’s citizens live in poverty.
“We target those families that are disenfranchised economically,” Mason said.
Besides helping the children learn and prepare for kindergarten, the program had family partnerships which helped families achieve certain goals.
The goals included obtaining transportation, obtaining employment, furthering of education, obtaining library cards, increasing parenting skills and budgeting and money management.
During Fiscal Year 2019-20, EIC sponsored several events to benefit the community. These programs included free household product giveaways, face covering giveaways, free paper towel giveaways, and the administration of one-time emergency assistance through the COVID-19 CARES Act Relief Program.