On Saturday Oct. 29, Edenton author Kathryn Louise Wood — known around town as Kate Ahearn —will host a Book Launch Party at the Chowan Arts Council Gallery, 112 West Water St, Edenton. Family-friendly, free and open to the community, the party will celebrate the release of the second book in her middle grade supernatural mystery series.

The festivities – planned for 2-4 p.m. — will feature author readings, book-signing, games, giveaways and refreshments. Halloween costumes are welcome.

