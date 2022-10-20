...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
On Saturday Oct. 29, Edenton author Kathryn Louise Wood — known around town as Kate Ahearn —will host a Book Launch Party at the Chowan Arts Council Gallery, 112 West Water St, Edenton. Family-friendly, free and open to the community, the party will celebrate the release of the second book in her middle grade supernatural mystery series.
The festivities – planned for 2-4 p.m. — will feature author readings, book-signing, games, giveaways and refreshments. Halloween costumes are welcome.
Born in Washington, then spending much of her life in the Virginia Beach, Va. area, Wood has been an Edenton resident since 2012. She shares her home — Buttercup Cottage — with her husband, Bill Ahearn, and their two dogs, Sophie and Daisy.
Wood loves to write for a middle grade readership. She finds children in that age-group to be independent readers with minds and imaginations open to adventure and possibility. Her books blend the mystery of ghost stories and the intrigue of history with the more down-to-earth joys and challenges of friends and family facing her 12-year-old main character, Zephyr Stone.
Aimed at ages 9-12 but engaging to older readers, as well, Zephyr Stone and the Haunted Beach House will be released by Blue Ink Press on Oct. 25. It follows their 2021 publication of Wood’s first novel in her series, Zephyr Stone and the Moon Mist Ghost. Both books will be available at the CAC Gallery, but no purchase is necessary to attend the celebration and meet the author.