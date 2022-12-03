...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The sanctuary of Edenton Baptist Church will be the location of the church’s upcoming cantata.
The Edenton Baptist Church will be presenting their Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 in the church sanctuary.
The Church Choir, under the direction of Michael Morgan, will be joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, to present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano.
Just as Christmas is a time for joining together with family and friends to celebrate together the joy of the season, Morgan, Director of Music at the Edenton Baptist Church, decided to join his choir with the choir from St. Paul’s this holiday season.
This not only guaranteed a full complement of choral voices but created an ecumenical program that allowed the choristers from the two congregations to have the opportunity to work together.
The cantata invites the congregation to celebrate the joy of Christ’s birth through the beauty of the combined choirs’ voices, and participation by the congregation is encouraged in certain sections of the evening’s music. Soloists and narratives from the Old and New Testaments round out the program.
The accompaniment is provided by Assistant Music Director Jackie P. Copeland on the piano and Jason Evans, organist and choirmaster of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City, on the organ.
Save the date now to attend this special holiday event.
The church is located at 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.