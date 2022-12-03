EBC Cantata

The sanctuary of Edenton Baptist Church will be the location of the church’s upcoming cantata.

 Contributed Photo

The Edenton Baptist Church will be presenting their Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 in the church sanctuary.

The Church Choir, under the direction of Michael Morgan, will be joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, to present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.