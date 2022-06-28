The 23rd annual July 4th Ceremony, sponsored by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will be held at the Joseph Hewes Monument on the Historic 1767 Chowan Courthouse Green at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4.
This ceremony has always been an immensely meaningful part of the local Independence Day observations and the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR is delighted to be able to sponsor this event in the shadow of the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse again this year.
Virginia Wood, an Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR member for almost 37 years, had a vision of a community July 4 ceremony to be held on the Old Courthouse Green that would include reading the Declaration of Independence in its entirety.
Wood also envisioned that a biographical history of Joseph Hewes would be presented at his monument. Hewes, along with William Hooper and John Penn, was a North Carolina signer of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Wood’s vision quickly became a reality. She presented her hopes and dreams to then Chapter Regent Beth Taylor (who has been an Edenton Tea Party Chapter member for 41 years) and the first July 4 Ceremony was born just six weeks later.
That first ceremony welcomed an attendance of approximately 75 people; by 2021 the attendees had grown to over 350. This vision from Virginia Wood has been continuous for the past 23 years.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) evidently decided this vision and the July 4 ceremony was special also, because in April 2022, the NSDAR notified the Edenton Tea Party Chapter that the chapter had won the NSDAR National 2021 First Place Award for its “Independence Day Weekend.” (There are over 3,000 DAR chapters worldwide.)
The chapter had already been notified that it had won the 2021 National Southeastern Division First Place Award for Independence Day Celebrations at the North Carolina State Conference.
This is not the first National DAR Award the chapter has received for its July 4 Independence Day Ceremony; the chapter achieved a third place National Award for “Best Independence Day Celebration,” in 2020, and in 2016, the chapter received its initial First Place National Award for “Best Independence Day Celebration.”
Again, this year the American Legion Edward G. Bond Post 40, under the leadership of Commander Maureen Sobulefsky, will be posting the colors as they have for the past 23 years. Boy Scout Troop No. 164, which is sponsored by the Edward G. Bond Post 40, will also be assisting in the ceremony by distributing programs.
Beth Taylor, ceremony co-chair with vice-chair Kathleen Towers, along with Sandra Sperry, Regent of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter will be welcoming everyone to the ceremony.
Plans are for the Unanimity Lodge No. 7 AF & AM, of which Joseph Hewes was a member, to lay the ceremonial wreath. Clara King, Chaplain of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter will lead the assemblage in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and The American’s Creed.
The Rev. Melvin Tatem will lead the assembly in opening prayers; Sidney E. Lassiter will sing the National Anthem.
A biographical sketch of Joseph Hewes will be given by Father Jonathan Tobias of the Eastern Orthodox Fellowship, and the Declaration of Independence will be read, in its entirety, by Col. (R) George E. Lewis III, U. S. Army.
The Benediction will be given by Reverend Tatem, the closing song will be offered by Mr. Lassiter and the American Legion Post 40 will retire the Colors.
About NSDAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, are eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Chapter Registrar Debbie Spence – 252-221-4295, dspencezoo@hotmail.com or Membership Chair Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592; 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information.