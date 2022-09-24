Pantry 1

The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, pictured here after weekly distribution last Thursday.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry was recently the recipient of a $50,000 grant that may be put towards a new expansion – mobile distribution.

A mobile food pantry, which can help the organization distribute countywide, is something that had been discussed for some time, according to executive committee member Tom Brown.