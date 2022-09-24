The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry was recently the recipient of a $50,000 grant that may be put towards a new expansion – mobile distribution.
A mobile food pantry, which can help the organization distribute countywide, is something that had been discussed for some time, according to executive committee member Tom Brown.
“We had been talking about it for a while but were unsure how to do it,” Brown said. “In February, the Food Bank of the Albemarle came to us and said they could get a $50,000 grant. That was due in May, we got it in and didn’t hear back until August.”
The grant funds were sourced from the American Rescue Plan.
Brown said that a mobile platform to serve food to those experiencing hardship or poverty may prove to be extremely beneficial in areas of Chowan County outside of Edenton.
“When I was involved with Meals on Wheels, I learned that less than half of clients in Chowan County are in Edenton, at least two-thirds are out in the county,” Brown said. “How many people are there in the northern half of the county who don’t have an opportunity to take advantage of the food pantry? It could be significant.”
Early talks are ongoing to partner with churches in northern Chowan County or potentially set up at the Northern Chowan Community Center. Those conversations are still preliminary however, Brown noted.
“We have to get the vehicle first,” Brown said.
Originally, the food pantry was considering either a trailer (to be pulled by truck) or an integrated vehicle with refrigeration on-board. When the regional Food Bank of the Albemarle – in Elizabeth City – told the Edenton pantry that they needed a vehicle with existing refrigeration, the only option became one integrated vehicle.
Brown said food pantry officials are still searching for something that fits their specifications and budget. Any vehicle purchased most both have refrigeration and be no older than a 2017 model.
Volunteers will also be crucial to the success of any mobile food pantry, Brown pointed out.
“We might need to recruit a few volunteers for the mobile service,” Brown said. “Volunteers will be critical, as they always are.”
The new development at the Edenton food pantry comes amidst supply chain shortages that have put a strain on incoming donations such as canned goods at pantries across the country.
Brown said the local pantry has not been seeing the shortages on the same level as other food pantries nationwide.
He did say, however, that demand has risen slightly in recent times.
“On inflation and the cost of food – we’ve seen a bit of [the impacts] from that,” Brown said. “Neither has had a decisive impact but has had an effect.”
Feeding America estimates that at least one in five Chowan County residents are food insecure, meaning they may not know where their next meal comes from.
Currently, the pantry distributes food on Monday and Thursdays monthly.
According to Brown, around 220 households see monthly food assistance (USDA’s TEFAP program), 150 seniors are subject to the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, 150 weekend meals go out to elementary and middle school students and between 75-150 families benefited from the recently concluded Children’s Summer Nutrition Program.
For more information about the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, contact (252) 482-2504 or ecpantry@gmail.com.