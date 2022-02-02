EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.
The food pantry will use the gift to purchase food for an estimated 700 children and their families expected to participate in the upcoming Children’s Summer Nutrition Program (CSNP).
“This gift from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation comes at a critical time as we are currently making plans for providing weekly food assistance — from early June through late August — to all Chowan Country families who find they need a little extra support during the summer when National school lunch and breakfast programs are not available,” said Food Pantry President Diane McMenamin.
The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry is the primary provider of assistance to food insecure families living in Chowan County. Established in 1983, they strive to feed hope as well as hunger. Their food assistance programs pay particular attention to the most vulnerable members of the community — children and the elderly.
“The immediate and long-term consequences of childhood food insecurity are clear, and so is the solution. By working together with similar minded organizations like the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we can reduce childhood food insecurity,” said McMenamin.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.
About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $15 million in grant funding helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.