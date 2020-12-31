Councilman Craig Miller, a Vietnam veteran, participated in the Edenton Tea Party National Society of Daughter of the American Revolution sponsored Wreaths Across America event recently held at Beaver Hill Cemetery honoring a fallen Chowan County native, Lt. Johnny Winborne, who was killed in action in Vietnam on October 2, 1970.
Bobby Winborne, Lt. Winborne’s brother, also attended.
Miller and Lt. Winborne served in the same Army unit (25th Infantry) just one year apart.
“It is an honor to recognize and remember a true hero of the Vietnam War from Chowan County,” Miller said. “Please remember, ‘All gave some and some gave all’ like Lt. Johnny Winborne.”