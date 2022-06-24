On April 26, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution National Chair of Commemorative Events notified Beth Taylor, chair of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter that the chapter had won the NSDAR National 2021 First Place Award for its “Independence Day Weekend.”
The chapter had already been notified that it had won the 2021 National Southeastern Division First Place Award for Independence Day Celebrations at the North Carolina State Conference April 21-24. Edenton Tea Party Chapter member Kathleen Towers of Edenton serves as vice-chair of the July 4 chapter committee.
The annual July 4 Ceremony began in May 2000, when Virginia Wood had the vision of an Independence Day community ceremony that would be held on the Old Courthouse Green to include reading the Declaration of Independence in its entirety.
Wood also envisioned that a biographical history of Joseph Hewes would be presented at his monument. With the cooperation and support of Beth Taylor, this vision became a reality in six weeks and has continued, grown and has been sponsored by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter for the past 22 years.
This National Award was for what was called an “Independence Day Weekend” because on July 2, 2021 the chapter played the leading role in the Edenton Steamers “Military Appreciation Night.”
Not only did the chapter donate towards the Post Game Fireworks Show, but numerous chapter member volunteers contributed “womanpower” to the evening. This particular Steamers game was a record-breaker both in attendance and sales, and the Chapter additionally raised over $500 in a 50/50 Raffle which was then distributed to North Carolina VA Hospitals and the USS North Carolina.
This coordination with the Edenton Steamers was begun in 2020 and was organized and spearheaded by then Chapter Registrar Candy Roth whose husband, Gary, is treasurer of the Steamers and a member of the executive board. He additionally is head of the fundraising effort for the Steamers through the Food Lion card sales.
In 2021, Chapter First Vice Regent Beth Taylor joined in as co-chairman of the event.
This is not the first National DAR Award for its Independence Day Ceremony; on April 8, 2021, the Commemorative Events National Chair let Beth Taylor know that the chapter had achieved a third place National Award for “Best Independence Day Celebration,” and in 2016, the chapter received its initial First Place in the Nation Award for “Best Independence Day Celebration” for the July 4 Ceremony.
In 2022, on Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR has plans to sponsor another “Independence Day Weekend.”
About DAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Chapter Registrar Debbie Spence – 252-221-4295, dspencezoo@hotmail.com or Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592; 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information.