Vibrant green buds are emerging on trees, fragrant lavender blooms of wisteria cascade over fence and trellis, and delicate azalea flowers explode around Edenton signaling rebirth and a welcome spring. Even though we may be under a quarantine we can still enjoy the beauty of this season and its traditions.
This weekend many will celebrate Easter. We are all anxious for some sense of normalcy and with a little advanced planning we can make Easter a special holiday for our families. Many churches offer online or televised services and other programs where we can stay connected and celebrate the Easter message of hope, something we all need right now.
Traditions like Easter baskets can still be made. All of our small businesses are suffering but many are open, and I urge you to buy locally. The Farmers Market has those wonderful chocolate-covered candy eggs every year that I so look forward to each Easter morning, and are so much better than a Reese’s egg. Another iconic Easter basket staple that may become scarce this year is the Peep, as See’s Candies who produces these amazing little marshmallow puffs temporarily closed its factory due to employee safety concerns, so plan ahead if that’s a tradition you’d like to enjoy.
Also plan ahead to get your eggs to dye into a rainbow of color and design as they can sometimes be hard to find. Although we can’t have Easter egg hunts with large groups you can still make it memorable this year. Many are having virtual egg hunts, such as the Teddy Bear hunt some locals just held through Facebook. Connecting with family and friends through social media, Skype, Facetime and Zoom has become the new normal.
Easter brunch or dinner is another tradition we can share online, and although we can’t savor the flavors or aromas we can still share the joy. Traditional Easter dinners run the gamut from country ham, pork crown roast, roast chicken to leg of lamb, but advanced planning is needed to find that special cut of meat. With family not being able to join us, or any locals who often attend Supper Club, I won’t be making my traditional Charleston coconut cake with coconut custard filling, but even though I’m just cooking for two I’ll try to make it special. Whatever your Easter meal will be from a simple chicken breast to an egg casserole it can be made special when you prepare it with love. There are so many reasons to give thanks and we are so very blessed to be in this wonderful little piece of Eden here that celebration is still in order.
I will be making a favorite that many in town have requested. This week I share my recipe for lamb chops. It is something I have made for many years and remember my youngest son in a highchair waving around a lamb lollipop in his tiny fist. It was always a favorite of my mother and I know her presence will be felt at the table with us this year, or at least in my heart. Happy Easter!
Enjoy!