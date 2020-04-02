Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
2 cups long-grain white rice
2 pieces of bacon, diced
4 tablespoons butter
8 ounces smoked pork sausage, finely diced
1 large onion, finely diced
1 green or red pepper, finely diced
1 stalk celery, finely diced
1 12-ounce jar good tomato sauce or marinara
1 can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
4 teaspoons sugar
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon creole, Cajun, or blackened seasoning, optional
Hot sauce such as Frank’s, to taste
Fresh parsley, chopped
PREPARATION
Rinse the rice to remove the starch. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
In a large heavy pan, melt the butter until foaming over medium-high heat. Add the bacon and sausage, stirring until browned. Remove and set aside.
Add the onion, pepper and celery to the rendered fat in the hot pan. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables soften and start to brown at the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the tomato sauce and seasonings. Stir rice into the tomato mixture and cook about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in reserved bacon, sausage and black-eyed peas. Add just enough water to cover the rice. Tightly cover with an oven-proof lid or foil and bake for 30 minutes. Do not remove lid from pot while cooking.
Remove the pan and fluff the rice with a fork. Turn off the oven. Cover and place the pan back in the oven for an additional 10 minutes.
While rice finishes in the oven, you can sauté seasoned shrimp or seasoned chicken thighs to add if desired. Top with chopped fresh parsley. Serve hot.