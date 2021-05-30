Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
1/2 pound bacon, diced
1 large onion, diced
1 large red bell pepper, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
1 large tomato, seeded and diced, or one can small diced tomatoes, drained
3 cloves garlic, minced
Kernels from 8 ears of roasted sweet corn, or I bag frozen sweet corn
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon salt
Creole seasoning
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup green onion, thinly sliced with tops
1 pound crab meat, picked for shells
4 tablespoons butter, chilled
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 bay leaf
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon parsley
PREPARATION
In a large pot on medium heat cook bacon until fat is rendered and bacon is crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside.
In the pot with the bacon grease sauté all diced vegetables with the thyme until softened. Add the corn and garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the cream, bay leaf, and creole seasoning, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cream thickens and coats the corn, about 10 more minutes. Stir in the sliced scallions and crab and season with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Turn off heat and stir in cold butter.
Serve hot topped with bacon crumbles, green onion, and parsley.