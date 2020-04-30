Serves 4 with leftovers
INGREDIENTS
4-pound chuck roast
1 stick butter
1 package au jus gravy mix
1 package Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix (dry)
Pepperoncini peppers, number to your liking and a little juice
PREPARATION
Sometimes we sear it. Sometimes we don’t.
Put roast in slow cooker. Add other ingredients. Salt and Pepper if you like and cook on low until tender.
Recipe courtesy Robin Chapman.
Note: Most variations of this original recipe recommend patting the meat dry, seasoning it with salt and pepper, then heating a large skillet to medium high. Add oil to the skillet and when shimmers add the beef and sear each side until browned. You can also dredge the beef in a little flour before searing if you would like. Then transfer meat to slow cooker. Add ingredients, cover and cook on low for 8 hours.
Note: To make Chicago Italian Beef Sandwiches with leftovers save the strained liquid from the crock pot and heat it in a pan on low, adjusting seasoning as needed. Also needed are 2 green bell peppers — cut into 1-inch-wide strips, ½ onion-thinly sliced, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon granulated garlic, salt and pepper to taste, 4 soft French rolls, and oil-packed giardiniera. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss the pepper strips and onion slices with the olive oil, granulated garlic, salt and pepper on a sheet pan. Roast about 40 minutes until softened and caramelized. Add the leftover meat in smaller chunks to the pan of cooking liquid to warm through while peppers and onions roast. When ready to build the sandwiches rub the rolls with some of the giardiniera oil and toast in the oven until crispy and warm. Add some beef to a toasted roll, top with roasted pepper and onion, and then giardiniera. Quickly dunk the whole sandwich in the hot beefy broth, wrap in parchment paper, set aside, and repeat the process. Enjoy!