Popovers
Makes 12
INGREDIENTS
3-1/2 cups whole milk
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt
6 large eggs at room temperature
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Adjust rack to slightly below center.
Spray nonstick popover pans with cooking spray and set on a sheet pan. Nonstick muffin pans can also be used.
In a saucepan heat the milk to scalding or 110 degrees. Small bubbles will form around the edge of the milk where it meets the pan.
Whisk together flour, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a stand mixer with a whisk attachment beat the eggs on low to medium low for 3-5 minutes until pale and foamy.
Very slowly add the warm milk in a slow stream while mixing on low. Then gradually add the flour mixture on low. Increase mixing speed to medium for 2 minutes.
Let batter rest for 1 hour at room temperature or make the night before and bring to room temperature.
Fill prepared popover cups nearly full. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees. Bake an additional 25-3o minutes, or until puffed and golden. Do not open oven door until finished. If using a large muffin tin only bake an additional 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.
Note: I recommend pouring scalded milk into a container with a pouring spout to easily add it to the eggs in a slow stream.
Popovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Reheat before serving in a 350 degree-oven on a rack in a sheet pan.
Strawberry Butter
INGREDIENTS
8 large fresh strawberries, cleaned, stems removed, at room temperature
3 tablespoons water
1/4 cup honey or powdered sugar
1 cup butter, softened
PREPARATION
Blend the strawberries and water in a food processor, mixer with a whisk attachment, blender or mash by hand to make ½ cup puree.
Mix in butter and honey or sugar until well blended.
Note: In a pinch when there are no strawberries available add 1/3 cup warm strawberry jam instead of fresh berries. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.