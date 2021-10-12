EDENTON – Come take a ghostly walk and support a good cause.
The Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton will host a Ghost Walk and Fall Festival this weekend. The two-day event will be held from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.
There will be family-friendly carnival games, food, drinks and more on the green at the Historic 1776 Chowan County Courthouse.
According to Historic Interpreter III Amanda Irvin, there will be Ghost Harbor beer and wine, bratwurst and hotdogs and a fire pit for making s’mores.
“There will be fun activities the whole family can enjoy on the courthouse green,” she added.
Ghost tours, which are walking tours, will be leaving every 15 minutes from the Historic 1776 Chowan County Courthouse, and looping back to the courthouse. The walk is approximately 45 to 60 minutes long.
According to Irvin, tickets are $10 per person, and does not include food, drink or the games.
“Tickets are not being pre-sold, but can be purchased on the nights of the walk at the courthouse,” she added.
Cash, check and credit cards (minimum purchase of $5) will be accepted for all Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton activities and food.
For more information, visit the Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton Facebook page: Historic Edenton State Historic Site or call 252-4822637.