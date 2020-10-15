With masks on, Edenton Lions met Monday night, Sept. 28, for a double header.
First highlight was recognition of Lion John E. Guard as the Edenton Lion of the Year for 2019-2020.
Guard, a native of Currituck County, graduated from UNC-CH in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in education and a minor in history and political science.
Taught a year in Virginia Beach before doing two years in Tarboro as assistant principal who also led social studies.
Guard arrived in Edenton in August 1969. For three years, he coordinated driver’s safety and traffic education for many teachers east of Interstate 95.
In 1973, he began five years as principal of White Oak School. Then he became principal of Chowan High School for three years before serving five years as principal of Chowan Middle School.
Earned his master’s degree at ECU focusing on principal and superintendent certifications. Seasoned as a principal for 13 years, Guard served in the central office as a human resources director for 17 years. After 30 years as a professional educator he retired July 1, 2002.
Not going fishing though he has aged out of Jaycees. Instead John Guard joined the Edenton Lions Club in July 1979. He was club president 1984-1985 and again in 2015-2016. Over four decades he often served as program chairman. He is also a Melvin Jones Fellow who began to serve as Region 1 Chair for Lions in 2017.
Also in 2017, Guard committed to bring a Spot Vison Screener into the life of our local schools as did other Lions. Students, particularly wee munchkins, are served effectively by the Spot Vison Screener which is accurate and pain free. Near sighted? Far sighted? Astigmatism? “Spot” can handle it all.
Edenton Lions help with paperwork during testing freeing up school nurses for other tasks. A grant from Vidant Chowan Hospital Foundation helped finance the Spot Vison purchase which comes with a five-year warranty. John served on the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education from December 2002 through November 2016. Chairman from 2012-2016.
Always prepared whether meeting with an anxious parent or a new superintendent.
Lion John currently chairs the Chowan County Board of Elections. Primaries and a special election to fill the unexpired term of a deceased congressman in a presidential season have made for a busy time. Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, is coming and is important to our county, state, and nation.
Guard, a teacher in the Men’s Sunday School Class of EUMC, participates in the church Prison Ministry. Welcomes local redneck Bozo to class. Leonardo Bozo asks about “Jailbirds for Christ” he has heard about.
“Do you forgive trespasses or just debts?” he asks. Sees frown on Guard’s face.
“OK last question. When my heart is strangely warmed, do I get Pepto Bismol??” Didn’t think so. Leonardo zips it. But hangs around.
Guard enjoys his moment as Edenton’s Lion of the Year for 2019-2020.
NOW, to announce a second Award. Drum roll please!
Second verse of Lions Song! All rise!
Brian White has served as Edenton Lions Club president 2019-2020. He knew he would have surprises, but no one anticipated COVID-19. Going from a pride of Lions who thrive on fellowship, straight-face humor, and eyeball contact to Zoom and virtual remoteness has not been easy.
Brian is the personable Director of Strategic Operations for three Vidant hospitals: Bertie in Windsor, Chowan in Edenton, Roanoke-Chowan in Ahoskie. Whenever I think I know his schedule, I don’t. But he remains in the neighborhood. He actually returns calls! Wife Casey trained him well.
White earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Elizabeth City State University in 2005. He majored in management and minored in communications. Began working with Vidant Health in 2008. Masters earned at Strayer University of Chesapeake in 2012.
Lion Brian is a sly one. Who would guess Brian has watched cars go round and round since age 5? First announced stock car races in Elizabeth City. Now he calls the action at Larry King Law’s Speedway in Hampton, VA, which is a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts weekly series racetrack.
Casey Lynn and daughters Mackenzie (10) and Alexis (6) help him at pit stops as well as at food court. Can broadcast, eat, and talk at the same time!
Someone humming Kenny Roger’s “Gambler”. Correction: Rogers is good but Brian currently prefers bands Def Leppard and The Rolling Stones.
Wonder if hospitalist Brian knows the difference between a lug wrench and a left-handed stethoscope? Does it matter? Stay tuned.
Brian is excited by high powered stock cars thundering by chasing victory. Calls bumps, fender-benders and swipes from a nearby tower above the racetrack. Allows pit and turn announcers to chime in too. Grease monkeys are friends.
This is fun. But Brian is happiest being part of health teams at three hospitals. Told me so himself! And very happy being an Edenton Lion.