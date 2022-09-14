Richard Mayer

Dick Mayer, Chowan County Litter Control Coordinator, speaks before the Edenton Lions Club on Aug. 22 about his ideas to reduce litter.

 Contributed Photo

What does a beer can, a soiled diaper, and a bag of grass clippings have in common? Stumped? Ok …what about an old sneaker, a bag of garbage and scraps of construction material?

Still stymied?