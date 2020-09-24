Monday evening 14 September 2020. Pleasant night in Edenton.
Quiet exuberance in the air as local Lions gather for first time since April 2020.
Virtual meetings over the phone or by Zoom may get work done but they are not “goose bump” events.
A lawyer from Wendell in Wake County greets at the door.
Close behind me is Leonardo Bozo, local redneck, who quietly mutters, “Who invited Matlock?”
Bozo hears introductions. “Is Lady Amy his Uber driver?” Leonardo gets the evil eye! Silenced.
“Matlock” reincarnated is a graduate of NC State and Duke Law. Paraphernalia on his jacket means he is our Lions District Governor for 2020-2021. Full name is T. Allen Swaim Jr.
Leonardo keeps muttering... “Is that the Wendell which is a suburb of Lizard Lick, NC 27591?” “Yes, Leonardo, now shush or the Lion Tamer will have at you!”
Lion Allen Swaim attends both the executive meeting and the regular meeting with song, meal and business. Listens well.
Introduces Amy Swaim and mentions their seven children. Says their daughter is President of Wendell Lions this year. Wow!
DG Swaim is to induct officers for the coming year. Fifteen Lions will commit to 16 offices.
Soon Lion Jack Parker is on his feet singing “The Lions Song”. Others too. Lion Ronnie Bass now chirps without written words in hand. Lion Miller slips in after local government meeting to join the pride in singing. DS Swaim delighted to be with a singing club!
Incoming president Lion Earl Willis is a seasoned history teacher. For more than 30 years he taught seniors at Perquimans High School. Learned his craft from his Mom who taught 50+ years on the Outer Banks of NC. Wooden duck decoys and shad boats fascinate him as does the Salvation Army. Native of Wanchese.
Calories served and consumed with water and chips.
Edenton Lions endorse a face mask with Lions logos in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hope to receive order in 3-4 weeks.
Also, Edenton Lions to help victims of tornadoes in Bertie County pending clarification of current needs. And, possibly doing Spot Vision work to help school children. Club dues will be halved for six months because of current economic doldrums.
Dates for Brighter Vision and Salvation Army solicitations proposed.
Some Lions ready to clean highway shoulders too.
DG Swaim energized by the array of agenda items.
“Doings” by Edenton Lions commendable. Pancake breakfast alluded to several times.
Talks of sailboat adventures with youngest son. Weather turns against them.
“Do something!” even if it is the wrong rigging.
Remediation of Pediatric Cancer in eastern NC merits attention.
Lions have Camp Dogwood Raffle tickets to sell. Located on Lake Norman Camp Dogwood is a recreation facility for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Sponsor is NC Lions, PO Box 39, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.
This writer has been there. It is beautiful in every way. Good food and lodging. Blind learn canoeing and swimming. Blind from across NC attend.
Tickets are a dollar each or 12 for $10 American money. Drawing is June 17, 2021. Instead of getting a new car or truck this year’s grand winner gets $15,000 cash. Second prize is $1,000 cash, while third is $500. Fourth is a two-day beach getaway and 5th is a 2-day mountain getaway.
This past January 2020, four Edenton Lions were at the Mid-Winter Convention when $200 prizes were announced. One went to a local banker. It could happen again.
Lion Allen Swaim thanked Edenton for its work since 1937.
Hopes to see us at the Mid-Winter Convention on the Outer Banks after Christmas.
Leonardo Bozo mutters, “See ya Matlock”!
After a few moments, meeting adjourned with Lions Toast: “We are not above you... We are not below you... We are with you!”
Lions serve. May it ever be so.