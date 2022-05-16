On April 25, the Edenton Lions Club membership enjoyed a “Steamers 101” short course presented by the Steamers General Manager Tyler Russell. Tyler is a North Carolinian and a North Carolina State University graduate. He has been with the Steamers for eleven years — eight of them as General Manager. Tyler and his family reside in Edenton.
There can be no doubt about this energetic young man’s zeal for baseball in general, and for Steamers’ baseball in particular. As Tyler spoke to the group, he exchanged good natured jokes and jibes with the Lions, many of whom are also Edenton Steamers enthusiasts and volunteers. Most already knew that the team is now entering its 25th season.
Tyler kicked off the short course by sharing a historical perspective on the Edenton Steamers. The team formed in the Coastal Plain League (CPL) in 1998 and remained in the league for 19 years. In 2020, they joined the Premier Collegiate League, a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va.
Historic Hicks Field, the Steamers home field since 1998, has its own fascinating history. It was built as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project in 1939. The WPA was an employment and infrastructure program created by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1935, during the bleakest years of the Great Depression. After completion, the main structure accommodated five hundred people.
In 1997 after an extensive renovation of existing structures and the building of new ones, seating capacity increased to 1,200.
Following the Steamers history brief, Tyler shared recent updates and some of what is new in 2022.
First, new coach Justin Hill has been hired for the 2022 season. Coach Hill, who hails from Elizabeth City, is currently head coach at Currituck County High School where he has been coaching, leading and managing young high school athletes for 20 years. He will bring that experience to the Steamers on the third of June, in his first game as Steamers’ manager.
Secondly, there is a bit of Steamer mystique this season. The Edenton Steamers will be taking on an alternate identity for the 2022 Season. Every Tuesday home game they will be the Chowan County Cantaloupes. This identity pays homage to Chowan County’s agricultural industry and the branding is part of an effort to strengthen the partnership with The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.
The new bright orange Chowan Cantaloupe uniform will have The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle logo on the back, as well as the Albemarle Movies 8 RC Theatres’ logo on the left sleeve. RC Theatres is the exclusive sponsor of the Cantaloupes uniforms. On July 19th, those jerseys will be auctioned. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle to support an eight-week summer camp for three hundred Chowan and Pasquotank Counties children and teens.
There are more programs for kids in 2022 — some are brand new, and some are favorites from previous years. First, a Steamers Kids Club for all children twelve or younger. Benefits include a free club t-shirt, free tickets, meet and greet events with players, a team autograph book and more. Thanks to Weatherly Insurance, this club is free.
Second, and exclusively for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, baseball clinics will be conducted at Hicks Field. And lastly, for children 5-13, there will be two sessions of Baseball Camp at Hicks Field. There is a $100.00 fee for this clinic. These sessions will take place June 15th-17th and July 13th-15th.
Of course, in addition to these great youth baseball activities, there is Steamers Baseball. For the collegiate players, this summer baseball experience is an important part of their development and exposure as collegiate players, and a crucial step toward playing at the professional level. This is the goal of each of the Edenton Steamers players. These young athletes will have the opportunity to compete with other top collegiate players, and to be seen by Major League scouts.
When the players are in Edenton, Tyler encourages them to support local organizations that give back to the community. These are organizations such as Smart Start, The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, and the Food Pantry. This season other organizations may be added to the list.
For the 12 weeks these young men are in Edenton practicing, playing and volunteering, they need a place to call home. Living expenses and summer stipends are not permitted by the NCAA and so, to retain an amateur status, players who come from outside the immediate vicinity need a host family. These local families must meet certain basic requirements — a clean bed, clean linens, some privacy and some meals – that host family is also providing comfort, safety and grounding of a home away from home. Host families and players sometimes develop life-long relationships from this mutually beneficial arrangement.
At the closing of Tyler’s presentation, Edenton Lion members were well informed about all things Steamers. Tyler encourages everyone to get out and cheer on our high-level, high-energy, young ball players. The Edenton Steamers’ first home game is on June 4th against the Boone Bigfoot.