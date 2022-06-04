The Boys and Girls Homes (B&GH) of North Carolina provides a continuum of care to meet the physical, emotional, mental, behavioral, social, educational and spiritual needs of children, youth and families who are in distress or at-risk.
On May 23, Edenton Lions Club members were pleased to welcome Garry Elliott, who spoke about the B&GH from his perspective as a former resident and current Alumni Association President.
The first home, located in Lake Waccamaw, was founded in 1954 when, in the process of delivering a body to a funeral home, North Carolina Funeral Home Director, A. D. Peacock found seven boys living in squalor.
Peacock rescued those children, and the Boys Home of North Carolina was born. He quickly realized that he would need assistance from the community if he hoped to save other boys in need.
This gap was filled by every major North Carolina civic organization. The organizations have provided the much-needed help and support to include the initial funding of on-campus cottage construction during the 1950s and 1960s.
B&GH civic associations and partners include Civitan International, Jaycees North Carolina Junior Chamber, Key Club International, Kiwanis International, Lions Club International, Optimist International, North Carolina Extension and Community Association, Inc., the North Carolina General Federation of Women’s Clubs and Rotary.
In time, the home welcomed in-need girls and the name changed to Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.
Elliott honored Lions Club members by sharing his own story.
He is from a northeastern North Carolina farming community.
Through a set of circumstances, Garry moved from his home to B&GH and spent several of his formative years there. He indicated that life at B&GH provided much-needed structure, complete with rules and consequences when rules were not followed.
That same environment offered numerous rewards and opportunities. Garry eventually returned to his home, earned his high school diploma and his Emergency Medical Technician certification. Garry has spent the last 30 years saving lives. He is married and has two children.
B&GH programs have evolved and expanded since 1954.
Readers can find in-depth descriptions of program offerings by accessing the website at https://boysandgirlshomes.org.
From a broad-brush perspective, programs help children in relationship building, academic prowess, motor-function skills, confidence building, trauma recovery and spirituality.
There are programs to assist families who are interested in foster care or fostering to adopt. And parents with substance abuse issues can find help at B&GH free of charge, including residential care for children while the parents are in treatment.
Garry’s respect and admiration for the B&GH was obvious in his presentation. As a former resident and current Alumni Association President, he knows what the Boys and Girls Homes have to offer. Garry is a stellar example of what the B&GH, with available programs and opportunities, can mean to children, youth and families in need.
If you would like additional information or would like to contribute to the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina please visit their website at https://boysandgirlshomes.org or call (910) 646-3083.