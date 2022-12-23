On Nov. 28, the Edenton Lions Club welcomed Registered Nurse Katie Hall. Hall is ECU’s Quality Nurse Specialist for Bertie and Chowan counties. She shared her experience-based diabetes knowledge with the members.

Hall explained that diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. The body breaks down most of the food we eat into sugar (glucose) and releases it into the bloodstream.

