...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Katie Hall, RN, speaks to the Edenton Lions Club last month about diabetes.
On Nov. 28, the Edenton Lions Club welcomed Registered Nurse Katie Hall. Hall is ECU’s Quality Nurse Specialist for Bertie and Chowan counties. She shared her experience-based diabetes knowledge with the members.
Hall explained that diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. The body breaks down most of the food we eat into sugar (glucose) and releases it into the bloodstream.
Insulin helps control blood glucose levels by signaling the liver, muscle and fat cells to take in glucose from the blood. With diabetes, the body does not make enough insulin or cannot use the insulin it makes.
When there is insufficient insulin or cells are unresponsive, too much blood sugar stays in the bloodstream, which can lead to a variety of complications to include heart disease, kidney disease and vision loss.
Hall explained that 13 percent of the adult population of Chowan County has diabetes. That figure is one percent higher than our state’s average and exceeds the national average by more than two percent.
In addition to the toll this disease takes on the health of our families and communities, it is a heavy financial burden. Every year, diabetes costs the state of North Carolina $10.6 billion.
According to the American Diabetic Association, in 2017, the total estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes nationally was $327 billion. This disease costs us dearly at every level.
There are three types of diabetes:
Type 1 diabetes is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction, and is usually diagnosed in children, teens, and young adults. The Type 1 diabetic must take insulin daily to survive.
The Type 2 diabetics do not use insulin well and cannot maintain a normal level of blood sugar. It is usually diagnosed in adults, develops gradually, and symptoms may not be noticeable. Type 2 can be prevented or delayed by weight loss, eating a healthy diet, and engaging in an active lifestyle. Type 2 diabetics may also need to take oral medication or insulin.
Gestational diabetes affects pregnant women and the unborn child. This type of diabetes presents without symptoms. Pregnant women should be evaluated for gestational diabetes between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy.
Symptoms of Types 1 and 2 can include extreme thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, extreme hunger, blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, extreme fatigue, dry skin, slow healing wounds and increased infections.
Type 2 symptoms may appear slowly or not at all. Diagnostic testing—a fasting blood sugar or A1C test conducted by a physician—will detect Type 2 diabetes.
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are above normal but insufficient for a diabetes diagnosis. Being prediabetic places one at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.
Diabetes is the seventh highest cause of death in the United States. In some cases, symptoms may appear slowly, or there may be no symptoms at all.
Hall closed her presentation by providing the contact information for the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-DIABETES or (800) 342-2383.