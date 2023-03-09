Edenton may possibly see the return of curbside recycling by the end of the year, if a grant proposal receives funding through the state.
A recycling storage container has been eyed by town officials in recent months, with town council setting aside $40,000 in matching funds from the American Rescue Plan to co-fund an $80,000 recycling container. The other $40,000 could possibly come from grant funding, should the state give the approval.
Curbside recycling was suspended in Feb. 2020, after costs for recycling skyrocketed.
In 2017, the cost of transporting Edenton’s recycling roll-off trailer to Tidewater Fiber in Chesapeake was around $1,133. The transportation bill was footed by Chowan County at the time, while the town paid for labor and equipment to collect the recyclables.
The cost to transport the recyclables by Dec. 2019, according to a memo to town councilors, jumped nearly 300 percent to $4,500. This was deemed “unsustainable” at the time.
Tidewater Fiber later notified Chowan County that it was ceasing services to Edenton effective Feb. 21, 2020.
Since then, the Mayor’s Task Force on Litter Prevention, Recycling and the Environment has been formulating ways to bring the service back to Edenton’s streets.
“Part of the reason for forming the Mayor’s Task Force was to find ways to re-implement recycling in Edenton,” said Councilman Roger Coleman, who is a member of the Task Force. “I believe the Task Force began meeting in November 2021.”
Part of the reason the town is able to consider recycling is that there is now a market for recyclables that did not exist in early 2020, says Coleman.
“There remains the problem of transporting the materials, however,” he added. “There are no recycling centers nearby and I believe the recyclables have to be transported to Virginia (Tidewater Fiber in Chesapeake).”
One way to resolve this, Coleman said, is to make fewer trips, thus the need to have a storage container in Edenton.
The Public Works Department has submitted a grant request for $40,000 to N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) for use in purchasing such a container. If awarded, it could pave the way for recycling to return.
Additional funds will be needed, however, to promote household recycling containers and to provide needed educational materials for residents with information on which items can be recycled.
“The Mayor’s Task Force will be working on these informational materials with the intent to have recycling available in mid-October,” Coleman said.