Recycle 1

An old Edenton recycling bin, sitting behind the Chowan Herald office on South Broad Street.

 Tyler Newman/Staff Writer

Edenton may possibly see the return of curbside recycling by the end of the year, if a grant proposal receives funding through the state.

A recycling storage container has been eyed by town officials in recent months, with town council setting aside $40,000 in matching funds from the American Rescue Plan to co-fund an $80,000 recycling container. The other $40,000 could possibly come from grant funding, should the state give the approval.

