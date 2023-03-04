...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan,
Perquimans and Eastern Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline.|.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive through flooded roadways.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
COROLLA NC
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT
TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE
DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD
FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT
-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------
04/06 AM 3.5 -0.2 0.3 4-5 NONE
04/06 PM 3.7 0.0 1.0 2-3 NONE
05/06 AM 4.7 1.0 1.4 3 NONE
05/06 PM 4.1 0.4 1.2 3 NONE
06/06 AM 4.5 0.8 1.2 1-4 NONE
06/07 PM 4.3 0.6 1.2 3 NONE
&&
The “Prettiest Small Town in the South” just gained another moniker: one of the most beautiful small towns in America.
In a recent list released by the vacation planning publication Travel+Leisure, New York City-based writer Carrie Dennis named Edenton 17th on her list of 20 “most beautiful small towns in America.”
Dennis’ writing of the historic town includes the following:
“Where to begin? Perhaps the postcard-perfect 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse? The Georgian architecture of the 1767 courthouse? Tree-lined streets and gardens throughout town? Harbor views with moss-draped bald cypress trees? Colonial-era Edenton is as steeped in history as it is stunning,” she said.
“For all its head-turning beauty, Edenton is anything but prim and proper,” said Wit Tuttell, Executive Director of Visit NC. “The town has spirit... You’ll find it reflected in lively shops and restaurants and the stories of the people who perpetuate Edenton’s unending appeal.”
Visit NC said that when their PR team was contacted by Dennis, they offered several suggestions. Dennis eventually selected Edenton to be on her list.
Also on the top 20 list are Girdwood, Alaska; Sedona, Arizona; Avalon, California; Palisade, Colorado; Little St. Simons Island, Georgia; Lanai City, Hawaii; Wallace, Idaho; Bardstown, Kentucky; Camden, Maine; Fishtown/Leland, Michigan; Taos, New Mexico; Medora, North Dakota; Joseph, Oregon; Leavenworth, Washington; Bayfield, Wisconsin; Cody, Wyoming; Galena, Illinois; Hermann, Missouri; and Cape May, New Jersey.
Travel+Leisure also named Edenton one of the 12 best small towns in North Carolina last October, alongside Blowing Rock, Bryson City, Manteo and Washington.
Meanwhile, the title of “Prettiest Small Town in the South” was bestowed upon Edenton by a 2011 article in Forbes Magazine, placing the coastal town alongside heavyweights like Sonoma, California; Cooperstown, New York; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; and Montpelier, Vermont.