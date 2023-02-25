Almost 100 people welcomed 23 new citizens from 20 different countries at Edenton’s 1767 courthouse on Friday, Feb. 17.

Immigration Officer Frank Wallace said the citizenship applicants came from every corner of the world, demonstrating just how diverse America is. The countries represented included the United Kingdom, China, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Ecuador, Vietnam, Fiji, Ghana and Eritrea.

