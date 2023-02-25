...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Twenty-three new U.S. citizens from 20 different countries take the oath of U.S. citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at Chowan County’s 1767 Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 17.
Almost 100 people welcomed 23 new citizens from 20 different countries at Edenton’s 1767 courthouse on Friday, Feb. 17.
Immigration Officer Frank Wallace said the citizenship applicants came from every corner of the world, demonstrating just how diverse America is. The countries represented included the United Kingdom, China, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Ecuador, Vietnam, Fiji, Ghana and Eritrea.
U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle presided at the ceremony, swore the new citizens in and welcomed them to full participation in American life.
Other officials offering words of welcome were Robert Hopkins of the N.C. Division of State Historic Sites, Beth Taylor of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Gregory F. Murphy, Representative for North Carolina’s Third Congressional District.
Judge Boyle said such ceremonies are significant moments of reflection for all Americans.
“It’s an expression of patriotism and belief in America. These are all people who made a choice,” he said. “They all came from somewhere else and want to be Americans. I was born American, and you probably were too, but those who choose to be Americans are special people. It’s very uplifting and inspiring.”
He said the new citizens had accomplished much to reach this day. To be naturalized, they must live for five years as “honorable residents of the United States” Boyle said. During that time, they must learn English if that is not their native tongue. And finally, they must pass a written test.
“They need to learn about the history and government of America, things that many people born here don’t have any idea about,” Boyle said.
Rinyn Smith came to America from the Philippines with Fletcher, her husband of 13 years, back in 2008. She said today was emotional. She came close to tears as she repeated the oath of citizenship.
When asked what it is about America that made her want to become a citizen, she said, “It is a free country.”
Prince Segbefia came to America three years ago from Ghana.
“I wanted to come to this country for the opportunities,” he said.
But since then, Segbefia has invested more than most applicants for citizenship.
“I had been here for one year when I realized I wanted to join the Army,” Segbefia said. “I had a friend who was in the National Guard. He told me how great the Army was. I come from a background in accounting. I like structures. The Army is all about structure, so I joined.”
After the county’s newest citizens were sworn in, Segbefia, dressed in his Army uniform, performed his first civic duty as an American citizen, leading everyone assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance.