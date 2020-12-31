Have you heard of "No Shave December"?
It's an annual charity event where men don't shave, groom or cut their facial hair for the entire month and donate those funds to a specific charity.
Edenton Police officers participated in "No Shave December.” Officers donated their money that would typically be spent on shaving and grooming toward the department's “Shop with a Cop in reverse” that helps provide for families in need during the holiday season.
Chief Henry A. King Jr. authorized officers and waived the standard facial hair grooming policy for those officers who chose to participate during the month of December.
With support from a local agency, two families in need were identified to receive holiday gifts. On Christmas Eve and Christmas day, uniformed EPD officers delivered holiday gifts to those families. This event aims to provide a positive interaction with children and law enforcement officers.
"Thanks to the officers who participated and to the local agency (who wishes not to be named) for partnering with the Police Department," King said.