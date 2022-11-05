EDENTON - Mediacom Communications recognized Edenton resident Christian Wilson as an employee who achieved the company’s top performance rankings for outstanding customer service and excellence in network operations. Wilson was recognized as the region’s “Installer Technician of the Year” at a recent ceremony held with corporate leaders. He is a broadband specialist, who was hired by Mediacom in 2016.
Mediacom has a national workforce of 4,000 people and annually recognizes employees for performance achievements and customer service.
Wilson was among 120 employees, companywide, recognized for excellent performance achievements during the past year. Award recipients receive a monetary bonus and other employee recognition.
ABOUT MEDIACOM
Mediacom Communications Corporation is the fifth largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states.
The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand.