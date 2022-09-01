Elizabeth City - Lexie Armstead is opening a new State Farm Insurance agency in Elizabeth City. The office will be located at 913 Halstead Blvd.
Armstead has been a resident of Edenton since 2011 where she resides with her children and husband, who is a native of Chowan County. Armstead has served the insurance needs of North Carolina residents for over nine years, first as a team member and later as an Office Manager for State Farm Agent Billie Reid who is retiring.
Prior to her career in insurance, Armstead was a Legal Assistant and Spanish/English Translator at a Boston law firm. She is active in the community and served as President of the Edenton Farmer’s Market from 2016-2020.
Armstead holds a Bachelor’s degree from Regis College in Weston, MA where she graduated with a double major in Spanish and English Magna Cum Laude with Honors. She is licensed in property and casualty, life, health and financial services products.
“State Farm is a company that I am proud to join, and I look forward to offering our expanded products and services that protect the families in this community, and their most valuable assets, from the unexpected,” Armstead said.
Armstead’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and otherwise by appointment.
