Elizabeth City - Lexie Armstead is opening a new State Farm Insurance agency in Elizabeth City. The office will be located at 913 Halstead Blvd.

Armstead has been a resident of Edenton since 2011 where she resides with her children and husband, who is a native of Chowan County. Armstead has served the insurance needs of North Carolina residents for over nine years, first as a team member and later as an Office Manager for State Farm Agent Billie Reid who is retiring.

