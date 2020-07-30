Edenton Rotary Passes Gavel to New Officers

Recently, Edenton Rotary Club’s leadership passed the gavel to its new officers for the 2020-21.
Leading by example by wearing masks, outgoing Rotary President Tom Gandee passed the gavel to incoming president Stephen Benkusky, 96th president of the club.
An optometrist with Eye Care of Edenton and Manteo for that matter, Benkusky is an alumnus of East Carolina University where he swam for the Pirates back in the day.
Rotary Board’s new officers are Ted Haigler, president elect; Tom Gandee, immediate past president; Simon Rich, treasurer; John Morehead, secretary; Drew Walton, director of club service; Quintin Chappell, director of vocational service; Henry King, director of community service; Brian Harvill, director of international service; and Cord Palmer, sergeant at arms.