At the March 9 meeting, members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR heard from chapter First Vice Regent Beth Taylor about a little-known American Revolutionary-era event and involvement in it by a little-known local Patriot.
In 2022, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution commemorates a remarkable anniversary in America – the formal creation of the Committees of Correspondence.
The Committees of Correspondence began as a grassroots initiative to keep colonists informed as to the actions of the increasingly harsh British Parliament policies in the colonies.
In the early 1770s, there was much written about the restrictive British control throughout the American colonies, but it was unorganized and isolated. While many of these letters, pamphlets and editorials were extremely convincing, the American patriots lacked any modern means of sharing them throughout the colonies.
To address this, the Committees of Correspondence were established to spread the power of the written word from colony to colony and from town to town.
At a Boston town meeting in 1772, Samuel Adams encouraged formation of a 21-man committee stating the need for a “committee of correspondencez... to state the rights of the Colonists and of this Province in particular, as men, as Christians, and as subjects; and to communicate and publish the same to the several Towns in the Province and to the World.”
Committees began to form in all thirteen colonies and by 1775, these Committees of Correspondence served as an underground network of communications throughout the thirteen colonies between Patriotic leaders. These Committees were operating as “shadow governments,” often viewed as having more power than the colonial legislatures themselves.
The most well-known Committees were in the colonies of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.
The function of the committees was to alert the residents of a given colony of the actions taken by the British Crown, and to disseminate information from cities to the countryside.
The news was typically spread via hand-written letters or printed pamphlets, which would be carried by couriers on horseback or aboard ships. The committees were responsible for ensuring that this news accurately reflected the views and was dispatched to the proper receiving groups.
A total of about 7,000 to 8,000 Patriots served on these committees at the colonial and local levels, comprising most of the leadership in their communities. The committees became the leaders of the American resistance to Great Britain and determined the war effort at the state and local level. When Congress decided to boycott British products, the colonial and local committees took charge, examining merchant records and publishing the names of merchants who attempted to defy the boycott.
The committees promoted patriotism and home manufacturing, advising Americans to avoid luxuries, and lead a simpler life. The committees gradually extended their power over many aspects of American public life. They set up espionage networks to identify disloyal elements, displaced royal officials, and helped diminish the influence of the British government in each of the colonies. In late 1774 and early 1775, they supervised the elections of provincial conventions, which began the operation of a true colonial government.
The sharing of information built a sense of solidarity among the American colonists, and this unity of opinion paved the way for the first Continental Congress and eventually the writing of the Declaration of Independence.
The North Carolina Committee of Correspondence was formed in December 1773 in Wilmington. Nine members were selected to the committee from North Carolina. The four from Edenton were Joseph Hewes, Edward Vail, Samuel Johnston (who owned Hayes Plantation), and John Harvey, Jr. from Harvey Point in Perquimans County. The other members were Cornelius Harnett, Robert Howe, Richard Caswell, John Ashe and William Hooper.
This little-known John Harvey Jr. who was born on December 11, 1724, was part of the Harvey family who came to Perquimans County in the late 1600’s and were some of the earliest permanent settlers in North Carolina. The Harvey family received a land grant for the land that is now Harvey Point and were a family of wealth. His grandfather was Thomas Harvey who was deputy governor of the colony; the entire family was very involved in Colonial politics.
John Harvey Jr. was well-educated and lived in the home known as Belgrade which eventually was washed into the Albemarle Sound. The Harvey property is known today as the top-secret Harvey Point Testing Facility. He showed political aptitude at an early age, and in 1745 at the age of twenty-one, he was elected as one of Perquimans County’s five representatives to the Assembly. He continued to serve and in 1768, took the lead in the Colony’s resistance to British Crown policies.
He took a very strong lead in the Assembly, and in January 1773 he was elected speaker, and in December 1773 he was elected to the 1st NC Committee of Correspondence.
On August 25, 1774 he was elected Moderator of NC’s First Provincial Congress at New Bern.
John Harvey had always been sickly and had been seriously ill several times. On April 15, he fell from his horse and died at his home. He was buried at Belgrade Farm in Perquimans County in a large granite tomb on the shore of Albemarle Sound. Two centuries later the tomb was washed into the sound, but it is still intact.
Two of his sons, Thomas, and Miles Harvey, served in the 1776 Assembly which adopted the Halifax Resolve. Joseph Hewes and Charles Worth Blount (Beth Taylor’s Patriot ancestor) also were in attendance for the adoption of the Halifax Resolve on April 12, 1776.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country. It is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. If one believes they may be eligible for membership, contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.
For more information, one may also go to the Chapter Website; http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/