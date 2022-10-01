The year 2022 is the 67th anniversary of Constitution Week.
NSDAR Past President General Gertrude S. Carraway, who was the only President General from North Carolina, was responsible for the annual designation of September 17-23 as Constitution Week.
Members of the U.S. Congress received the DAR resolution on June 7, 1955; following the passage of the resolution, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued his proclamation on August 19, 1955.
The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful, that President Eisenhower designated September 17-23 annually as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted on July 23, 1956 and signed into Public Law 915 on August 2, 1956.
DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. This annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach — two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society’s work.
By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s independence, whose bravery and sacrifice made possible the liberties we enjoy today.
Constitution Week 2022 was a busy one for the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR. This year there was a variety of activities to celebrate:
Elementary School Presentations
Chapter Constitution Week Chair Bonnie Pierce arranged to present Constitution Week to the fifth graders at the D. F. Walker, and Hertford elementary schools and the Boys & Girls Club.
On Sept. 19, she went to Hertford Elementary School, talking to five classes and a total of 115 students; on Sept. 21, 124 students at D.F. Walker heard her presentation. She had made a total of 250 gift bags for the students which contained a pencil, a bookmark printed with the Preamble to the Constitution and a peppermint candy.
At the schools she read “We Have a Constitution,” by Ann Bonwill and showed them a copy of the Constitution that had Hugh Williamson’s name marked.
She talked to them about the names of the colonies, the number of signers, the difference between the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, why there are laws, what are the three branches of Government, where the Constitution was signed and where it is now.
She read the Preamble and talked about the 1920 Amendment giving women the right to vote, everyone’s civic duty to register and vote and then asked if they had any comments or questions.
In one of the groups, a student asked why there were so many teapots around Edenton. They all evidently had fun with that and learned in part about Penelope Barker and the 1774 Edenton Tea Party.
Displays
Chapter Co-Chair Beth Taylor again arranged to design and set up the front window of the Gregarious Goose. Thank you owner Alice Stallcup for being so generous in loaning the space. In the window was an almost life-sized picture of Edenton’s Hugh Williamson, who was a signer of the Constitution.
Also in the window were several Constitution Week posters, pictures of the U.S. Flag, the assembled signers of the Constitution, bookmarks, the Flag Code and copies of Constitution booklet and the DAR Insignia.
Thanks also go to Bob Hopkins, Manager, Historic Edenton State Historic Site for arranging for space for a display of an historic figure, a copy of the Constitution booklet, a brochure “Know Your Rights” and a copy of the signing of the Constitution with the three North Carolina signers – Hugh Williamson, William Blount and Richard Dobbs Spaight Sr.
Laying of the Wreath
Constitution Day is September 17 and members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR placed a wreath at the Hugh Williamson Monument. Present were Chapter Regent Sandra Sperry, along with Beth Taylor, Anne Rowe, Kathleen Towers, Bonnie Henn, their spouses and former State Sen. Bob Steinburg and his wife, Marie.
Beth Taylor recounted the history of the life of Hugh Williamson and the involvement of late chapter member Virginia Wood in the attainment of the monument.
Steinburg said, “Today is Constitution Day. Five years ago today (2017) we gathered on the waterfront in Edenton to dedicate a new monument honoring the historical giant Hugh Williamson (1735-1819), a resident of Edenton and a signer of the Constitution of the United States.
“Locals had been working on securing necessary funding off and on since 1948, the year of my birth,” he continued. “I was serving in the House in 2017 and was able to get appropriated the money needed. Present with me (that day) are Beth Taylor and (the late) Virginia Wood. Also present that day was the late Congressman Walter Jones. The excitement was palpable. It had been decades but finally their dream (and those of many others) had been realized.”
Hugh Williamson’s occupations included studying to become a Presbyterian minister, practicing medicine, and examining scientific matters. In 1773, he was preparing to sail from Boston to London when he witnessed the Boston Tea Party. While in London he reported the news to the Privy Council and warned it that the colonies would rebel if Britain did not revise its policies.
In 1775, Williamson authored a pamphlet titled “The Pleas of the Colonies” to gain support for the American colonies from English Whigs. Williamson was in the Netherlands when he heard that the United States had declared independence. He sailed back to the states, settling in Edenton. He was appointed Physician and Surgeon General of the North Carolina troops.
In 1782, Williamson was elected to the North Carolina state legislature and was appointed to serve in the Continental Congress. As a delegate to the Constitutional Convention, Williamson was an active debater and served on five committees.
About NSDAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.
Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.
One may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/