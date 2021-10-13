Eugenia Washington, one of the four founders of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) declared in 1890, “We want a society founded on service.”
The Service to America Committee was established in 2016 as a national committee to capture the magnitude of volunteer service provided by NSDAR volunteers. This committee encourages community service by all members on all levels as a means of honoring our heritage.
While the number is fluid and ever-changing, as of Oct. 7, almost 1,700,000 community service volunteer hours have been captured since the beginning of 2021.
The NSDAR is often looked upon as purely a lineage society and its service organization mission often goes unappreciated by the general public and even by some of its members. National Day of Service is a designated celebration within the Service to America Committee to highlight the many opportunities for DAR members to share the vision of then President General, Ann Turner Dillon who served from 2016 to 2019, of providing community service.
On National Day of Service, DAR members all over the world celebrate the anniversary of the Oct. 11, 1890 founding of the DAR, usually by participating in volunteer service projects in their communities.
This year, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter celebrated NSDAR’s 131st birthday by honoring the Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) to thank them for the extraordinary services they provided during the unchartered waters of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Oct. 7, in a note accompanying three huge “goodie baskets” presented to the Albemarle Regional Health Services offices in Edenton and Hertford, Chapter Regent Sandy Sperry wrote, “In light of the unprecedented and extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVI0-19 pandemic, our chapter has chosen to honor the efforts extended by the employees of the AHRS. We can only imagine the unbelievably tireless services and efforts extended by ARHS — and always delivered with reassurances and a smile! Please accept our gifts of appreciation for everything everyone involved with ARHS accomplished in their efforts to keep the citizens of Edenton and Hertford healthy.”
Beginning in 2018, Chapter Registrar Candy Roth conceived this celebratory idea for the chapter, and then planned, organized and provided breakfast to four local agencies – the police, sheriff, fire and EMT departments. She was assisted by Beth Taylor, Sandy Sperry and Candy’s husband, Gary Roth.
The year 2019 saw the Edenton Tea Party Chapter delivering baked goods again to the police, sheriff, fire and EMT departments, but this year the library was an added recipient.
Candy Roth, Chapter Registrar, who uses the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library frequently, noticed how the main entrance door looked. She approached Librarian Jennifer Finlay and suggested that the Chapter could arrange to have the outside and inside of the door painted.
Beth Taylor, Chapter First Vice Regent, coordinated the painter, Dale Pope, and the paint; the outside paint color is appropriately named “Edenton Green.” The door was subsequently scraped, prepared, and painted by Mr. Pope compliments of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR in celebration of National DAR Day of Service.
In 2020, the chapter had two separate DAR Day of Service Celebrations.
The town of Edenton Electric Department is responsible for providing and maintaining the electric utilities for all customers and in August 2020, Edenton had been struck with an inordinate amount of “natural disasters.” In August 2020, in recognition of their response to these natural disasters, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter awarded the outstanding efforts of this department by providing lunch and presenting certificates to the 10 members of the department. And, on October 11, 2020 on the actual date of DAR Day of Service, the chapter presented sandwiches and other goodies to the N.C. National Guard stationed in Edenton.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted over 1,000,000 members. Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove biological descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, are eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 or 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information. One may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/ for additional information.