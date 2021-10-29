Elizabeth Allen Bryant, Director of Planning and Community Development for the town of Edenton was the program speaker at the Oct. 13 meeting of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR. She presented an updated program on “The Edenton Neighborhood Redevelopment.” She previously brought her program to the Oct. 14, 2020 meeting of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR.
Bryant, who joined the Edenton Tea Party Chapter on June 5, 2016, hails from Fuquay Varina. She received a BA degree from Meredith College, and a Master of Public Administration degree from NC State University. Elizabeth came to Edenton with her husband, John, in 2003; they have three children.
In June 2015, the town of Edenton established two Redevelopment Zones in the Moseley and North Oakum street areas. The purpose of the Redevelopment Zones is to promote the health, safety and welfare of the inhabitants and to help prevent further deterioration of some of the beautiful, historic structures that make Edenton so unique.
The town’s Redevelopment Commission acquired several properties in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone with the intention of making these properties available for sale to the general public. All properties being sold in Redevelopment Zones have protective covenants attached to the deed of each property outlining, among other things, the requirements of rehabilitation, construction, maintenance, modifications to structures of historical significance, etc.
All of the houses located in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone, are within walking distance to historic downtown Edenton, the waterfront, the Farmer’s Market and the Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church.
East Gale Street properties are also located in the Edenton Historic District, which in addition to the protective covenants placed on the properties, make them also subject to the guidelines of the Edenton Historic Preservation Committee.
123 East Gale Street, which is the Hannibal Badham Sr. house, is directly across the street from the Hannibal Badham Jr. House. 133 East Gale Street is a two story brick home built in 1900, and 136 East Albemarle Street was built in 1956.
In addition to these significant structures, Bryant also spoke about 116 East Gale Street which is owned by the Badham family, who were well-known carpenters, and 145 East Gale Street which had a fire and the former owner asked for demolition permission.
Edenton Historical Commission delayed the request, and the property was subsequently sold. The area of four lots at 212 East Gale Street will be developed into Habitat for Humanity houses, and there is activity on 304 A and B East Church Street which also are being restored.
New in 2021 and 2022 will be 137 East Gale Street — the Evalina Badham Schoolhouse — which is an especially important historical structure to save. Also, properties in the 200 and 300 block of West Gale Street and the 200 block of West Church Street have been purchased and will be rehabilitated privately
Edenton Tea Party Chapter members heard also about the three shingle cottages on Moseley Street that have been successfully restored, and Bryant spoke briefly about further successes at 209 and 211 West Gale Street.
On the eve of the 250th anniversary of the birth of the nation, DAR has the opportunity to raise the visibility of our Revolutionary War Patriots and to create interest in who they were. DAR chapters around the world have been asked to collect highlights from their members about their Patriot ancestors and to share short “Our Patriots” minutes at each chapter meeting.
At the October meeting, Chapter Chaplain Clara King “brought to life” her Patriot John Postlethwaite, who was born Feb. 5, 1736 in Conestoga, Lancaster County, PA. He died at the age of 66 on Oct. 6, 1802 in Wayne, Mifflin County, PA and is buried in the Postlethwaite Cemetery in Mifflin County, PA.
He served in the American Revolution as a Private under Captains William Bell, James Collier, Samuel Cochran and Colonels James Burd and Robert Elder. He served the war effort through patriotic service by furnishing supplies and he also furnished a substitute when he could not serve.
Chapter Librarian Celeste Maus brought to chapter members a timely update on how to protect against scammers. She pointed out that in this day of increased communications through the mail, Internet and over the phone, it is vitally important to be exceedingly aware and cautious, and she provided a handout with websites, phone number contacts and helpful consumer tips. Among these suggestions, especially advantageous for seniors, is the North Carolina Department of Justice Consumer Protection Division which can be contacted through 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or 919-716-6000.
