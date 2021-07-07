This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
**ELSA IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA LATE THURSDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Accomack, Bertie,
Camden, Chesapeake, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton,
Pasquotank, Perquimans, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Western
Currituck, and York
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 830 miles southwest of Ocean City MD or about 720 miles
southwest of Norfolk VA
- 28.5N 83.5W
- Storm Intensity 65 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 14 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the west
coast of Florida later this morning and then track northeast through
Georgia into the Carolinas later tonight into Thursday morning. Elsa is
then forecast to move across northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia Thursday evening into Thursday night, before moving off the
Delmarva coast by Friday morning.
Heavy rain bands and embedded thunderstorms are expected to overspread
the region Thursday and continue into Thursday night. 1 to 3 inches of
rainfall is forecast across portions of northeast North Carolina and
southeast Virginia with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches
possible. Heavy rainfall will result in a threat of localized
flooding.
Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop along and near
portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia
Thursday evening into Thursday night. The highest winds will generally be
along the immediate coast of the Albemarle and Currituck sound, the Ocean,
and the lower Chesapeake Bay. This could lead to some downed trees and
scattered power outages.
Additionally, a few tornadoes will be possible Thursday into Thursday
night across northeast North Carolina and southeast/eastern Virginia,
which could lead to locally enhanced damage.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop Thursday evening
into Friday morning with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 9 feet.
Waves in the lower Bay will build to 3 to 6 feet, with 2 to 4 foot
waves in the lower James River and 2 to 3 foot waves in the Currituck Sound.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs
will sustain damage.
- A few roads may be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for localized rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Potential
impacts include:
- Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift
currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken
foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE
LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include:
- A few tornadoes will be possible. As a result, execution of
emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and
mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree
tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A
few vehicles blown off roads.
* SURGE:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time
across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND
THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. Some localized tidal flooding will
be possible along the Albemarle Sound and the Currituck Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for
weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away
from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital
contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see
www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov
- For the latest weather and storm information go to
weather.gov/wakefield
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Wakefield VA around 1130 AM, or sooner if conditions warrant.