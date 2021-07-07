The Edenton Tea Party chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently won third place nationally for its Independence Day celebration Commemorative Events Committee.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution from around the world gathered for their 130th DAR Continental Congress — and for the second time in history, they did so entirely online, again conducting all regular business and honoring the extensive work of DAR members throughout the year.

Participating were Edenton delegates Sandra Sperry, regent; Elizabeth S. Taylor, first vice regent; Candace C. Roth, registrar; and alternate delegates Melanie Bonanza and Leatha Fischer.

Prerecorded video programming for the opening night ceremony on June 30 featured singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood, who accepted the Founders Medal for Patriotism in recognition of his work on behalf of active duty military and his patriotic standard, “God Bless the USA.” Dr. Lindsay M. Chervinsky, author of this year’s NSDAR Excellence in American History Book Award, The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution, was recognized. The DAR Americanism Medal was presented to naturalized citizen Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND snacks.

Marking the DAR’s long-standing commitment to historic preservation, the nearly complete restoration of DAR Constitution Hall was unveiled on July 2. The National Trust for Historic Preservation was presented with the President General’s Medallion. The White House Historical Association received the DAR Historic Preservation Medal and the PBS series American Experience was recognized with the DAR Media and Entertainment Award.

During the National Defense Night ceremony on July 3, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin received the DAR Patriot Award. The DAR Medal of Honor was presented to Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia, who was the first recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor for service during the Iraq War.

The organization’s accomplishments over the past year were also celebrated.

“Daughters demonstrated outstanding resiliency through support of our relevant mission during the last year, serving in their communities by recognizing essential workers, sewing more than 1 million pieces of personal protective equipment for their neighbors and fulfilling many other important volunteer opportunities through approximately 5 million hours of community service — in the middle of the global shutdown,” said President General Denise Doring VanBuren.

She also reported that the National Society remained financially stable, operated all business functions despite pandemic-related restrictions and completed a massive restoration of DAR Constitution Hall during the last year.