The Edenton Tea Party Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their annual luncheon to award local students for essay contests.
The gathering, held in the Parish House of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Edenton, took place on Feb. 9.
The essay contests in question are longstanding traditions for the local NSDAR chapter. American history and good citizenship were the themes, or more specifically, essays centered around the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a patriot of the American Revolution and the qualities and traits of a good citizen.
Students were awarded from Perquimans and Chowan schools for the American history essays, which represented grades five through eight. The essays on a revolutionary patriot and good citizenship came from John A. Holmes High.
New this year was an award for a JROTC student at Holmes, which was presented after most of the essays had concluded.
After a hearty lunch of lasagna, salad and dessert, the students took their turns one by one at the podium, reading their essays (with one student singing for the audience) to a response of applause.
The winners of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier essay are as follows by grade: Eliza Grace Jethro, Fifth Grade from Hertford Grammar School; Bennett White, Sixth Grade from Chowan Middle School; Grayson Smith, Seventh Grade from Chowan Middle School; and Mattison Winslow, Eighth Grade from Chowan Middle School.
The winner of the American Revolution essay was Jason Faircloth, a junior at Holmes.
Taking home the prize for best citizenship essay was Amanda Turner, a senior at Holmes.
North Carolina DAR Chapters are geographically divided into eight districts – Edenton Tea Party Chapter is part of District VIII. At the District VIII level, Eliza Jethro placed second at the fifth grade level; Bennett White placed third at the sixth grade level; and Mattison Winslow placed second at the eighth grade level.
Finally, the JROTC award capped off the ceremony.
On behalf of the DAR National Defense Committee, a Bronze ROTC Medal is awarded to either a junior or senior student in a high school/secondary school JROTC program or to a graduating junior college student who has participated in a ROTC program.
William Gregory, a student at Holmes who is graduating a year early, was awarded the Bronze Medal at the recommendation of his commanding officer Lt. Col. Neil Parks.
Also in attendance for the ceremony were local area school administrators. From Perquimans County: Laura Moreland, Principal of Perquimans County Middle School; and John Lassiter, Principal of Hertford Grammar School. From Chowan County: Josh Davenport, Principal of John A. Holmes High School; and Dr. Michelle White, Principal of Chowan Middle School.
Other guests were DAR State Registrar Candy Roth as well as family and friends of those awarded.
Leatha Fischer, chapter recording and corresponding secretary, who also chairs the American History Committee, administered the awarding of students involved with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and American Revolution essays.
Clara King, chapter chaplain who chairs the Good Citizen Committee, administered the awarding of Amanda Turner for the good citizenship essay.
Debbie Spence, who chairs the National Defense Committee, administered the awarding of William Gregory for the Bronze JROTC Medal.
Melanie Bonanza was credited with coordinating the luncheon and setting up the “myriad details,” according to Sandy Sperry, Regent and Public Relations Chairman of the local NSDAR.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter continued on with normal meeting business as usual.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership with the NSDAR should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592 for additional information or visit the chapter’s Facebook page.