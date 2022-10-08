There are two levels of membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution – Regular and Junior. A Junior is a DAR member 18 years of age through 35 years of age.
The National Junior Membership Committee was established in 1937 and is celebrating 85 years in 2022. The goals of the committee are to gain new Junior members, build a well-informed Junior membership, encourage active participation in all phases of DAR service and to support the National Junior Membership Committee’s official fund-raising fund – the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund and Projects.
In addition, the Juniors also sponsor the Junior Membership Classroom Grant, Junior Sales, National Junior Doll and the Outstanding Junior Contest. The Junior theme for the National DAR Wright Administration is “Junior Hearts Sparkle in Service.”
At the September meeting, Edenton Tea Party Chapter members were introduced to Elizabeth Browning Brooks, State Chair NC 2024 Junior Doll Committee and National Vice Chair Junior Membership and Junior Doll.
Brooks has been a DAR member for over 10 years and is currently serving as the chapter regent of the Farmville-based Major Benjamin May, NSDAR Chapter. She has also previously served DAR as State Chair Historic Preservation, State Chair of Pages and various other chapter offices.
Elizabeth Browning Brooks is a resident of Williamston, is married and the mother of two adorable girls, Cora and Celia. She has a B. A. degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from East Carolina University in Greenville.
For the Edenton Tea Party Chapter meeting, she gave us information on the history of the Junior Doll, the current doll sponsored by the state of Michigan, and the National Junior Doll Project.
The National Junior Doll Project began over 50 years ago to benefit the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund, which was named in memory of Helen Pouch (1901-1919.) Helen was the daughter of Helena R. Pouch, who became the first national chair of the Junior Membership Committee in 1937 and later served as NSDAR President General from 1941-1944.
Authorized in 1938, the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund (HPMF) finances projects chosen by the Junior Membership Committee; funding includes contributions to the DAR Schools, the National Junior Committee Project and the Junior Membership Classroom Grants Program.
Since the establishment of the National Junior Membership Committee in 1937, dolls have been used for philanthropic and fundraising purposes. Even before the National Junior Doll was officially recognized, many states had Junior projects that involved dolls.
The first mention of dolls within the Junior Membership Committee was in 1937 when the Ursula Wolcott Chapter of Toledo, Ohio, had a Junior project dressing dolls and distributing toys for boys and girls at a local mission.
In the early 1940s, dolls were dressed for community Christmas trees, and by the late 1940s, many dolls were donated to the DAR-approved schools.
It was not until 1953 that the John Young Chapter in Charleston, West Virginia, donated the first Junior Doll for fundraising purposes. The doll was named “Merrie Annie” in honor of Mary Anne McClaugherty. “Voices” were $1 each and the proceeds went toward the retiring of the debt on the Administration Building.
McClaugherty won the doll and took it home to West Virginia. She then gave it to the West Virginia Juniors, who added more clothes and a wardrobe. The doll returned to Continental Congress the following year as a donation by the West Virginia State Society. The West Virginia Juniors then sponsored the Junior Doll for the next two years until 1956.
In 1957, the District of Columbia Juniors’ project was a dessert bridge at which a doll, complete with wardrobe, was featured. In 1958, the state organizations of the District of Columbia, Florida, and Michigan featured dolls within their states, and in 1959 Florida Juniors presented a doll in their state. The funds raised were sent to the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund.
In 1960, Alabama Juniors donated Miss Junior Member I to the National Junior Bazaar. It was so successful that they donated Miss Junior Member II the following year.
Florida raised money with its state doll, “Cecile Pemberton” in 1962, and West Virginia sponsored twin centennial dolls in 1963. It appeared at this time that state organizations were catching on to the trend by donating state-sponsored dolls to raise funds for the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund.
The current Junior Doll is sponsored by the state of Michigan.
About DAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
